A big part of the gameplay loop within Blizzard Entertainment’s beloved dungeon-crawler revolves around looting in order to nab yourself the best armor, weapons and equipment. While most of the loot will drop from slicing your way through swathes of enemies, you’ll also find some in chests dotted around the world. One chest in particular is proving tricky to access as you need to complete a quick puzzle before you can unlock it. So, with in mind, here’s how to open Mutterlock Chests in Diablo 4. Let’s go!

Unlocking Mutterlock Chests in Diablo 4

First things first, when you discover one of these chests, you’ll be tasked with choosing the correct phrase from a list of eight possible options. But what exactly is the correct phrase?

Well, the correct phrase will vary from chest to chest. Essentially, to figure out the correct answer, you’ll need to do a little bit of exploring first. Nearby the chest, there’ll be three Whispering Stones to find. These three stones will give you a specific word and each comprise a 1/3 of the correct answer.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

To help you even further, each Whispering Stone will have its own inscription denoting what order each word should be in. Essentially, there are three inscriptions in the stones: Birth Inscription, Life Inscription, and Death Inscription. Of course, placing them in the correct order would be birth, life, and then death.

So, for our specific Mutterlock Chest, we found “Vemp” at the Birth Inscription, “La” at the Life Inscription and “Palos” at the Death Inscription. As a result, the correct phrase is: “Vemp La Palox”. Do note, however, that each Mutterlock Chest will have a slightly different answer, so use our aforementioned method to solve the riddle.

What Do They Contain?

If you pick the correct answer, the Mutterlock Chest will transform into a Resplendent Chest full of gold and high-rarity loot, including Ancestral and Sacred items. On the other hand, if you pick the wrong answer, the chest will fade away and disappear.

For more, here’s how to get the Black River Scythe and the best Diablo 4 class for solo players. Alternatively, feel free to peruse our further coverage down below before you go.

