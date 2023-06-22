Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

In Blizzard Entertainment’s dungeon-crawling grind ’em up, Unique weapons are some of the most powerful armaments in the entire game; even more dominant than most Legendary types. And if you’re a Necromancer build, there’s one sought-after blade in particular that’s a real game-changer. So, if you’re looking to amp up your damage potential, you may be wondering where to get the Black River Scythe in Diablo 4. That’s where we come in. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Get the Black River Scythe in Diablo 4

Unlike many other weapons in Diablo 4, you can’t just simply walk into a shop and purchase the Black River Scythe. Instead, the powerful blade is a random loot drop, though the chance of getting it is very low by virtue of its Unique weapon status. As a result, here are a few ways to maximize the possibility of getting the Black River Scythe to drop:

Grind World Tier 3 or 4 – For those unaware, Unique weapons only start dropping in Dungeons and Helltides at these specific World Tiers. Anything lower than Nightmare or Torment difficulty, and you won’t be able to get the Black River Scythe. Do note that the chances of discovering the weapon will be higher on World Tier 4.

– For those unaware, Unique weapons only start dropping in Dungeons and Helltides at these specific World Tiers. Anything lower than Nightmare or Torment difficulty, and you won’t be able to get the Black River Scythe. Do note that the chances of discovering the weapon will be higher on World Tier 4. Open Chests – This may be obvious but it’s worth mentioning: the more Chests you open, the more chance you have of getting your mitts on the Unique blade.

– This may be obvious but it’s worth mentioning: the more Chests you open, the more chance you have of getting your mitts on the Unique blade. Defeat Elite Enemies and World Bosses – Elite enemies boast a much higher drop rate than the regular cannon fodder, so make sure to focus your attention on them to increase the likelihood of finding the mighty scythe.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

What Does the Black River Scythe Do?

The unique blade offers Necromancer builds the incredibly powerful ability of Improved Corpse Explosion, which consumes four additional corpses and increases your overall speed and damage-dealing potential significantly.

In addition, it also boasts a few Unique effects like Life on Kill, which restores health as you slay foes, as well as Increased Damage vs Healthy Targets, which increases damage to monsters with 80 percent or more of health. Finally, the one-handed scythe also features the Additional Skill Ranks effect, which improves the rank of Fueled by Death and Corpse Explosion.

In short, it’s an absolute beast of a weapon, and definitely one of the best scythes in the game for Necromancer builds.

And with that, we conclude our guide on where to get the Black River Scythe in Diablo 4. For more, here’s how to get Ancestral gear and five ways the game could’ve been better. Otherwise, feel free to take a gander at our further coverage down below before you skedaddle.

