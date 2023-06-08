Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

With the Diablo franchise, loot has always been the name of the game, and it’s the same with Diablo 4 as well. Sure, Legendaries are nice and all, but who would pass up the chance to get even more powerful loot? Here’s how to get Ancestral gear and items in Diablo 4.

Getting Ancestral Gear and Items in Diablo 4

If you’re hoping to farm Ancestral gear in Diablo 4, the solution is simple: play the game on World Tier 4: Torment. Once on Torment difficulty, you’ll have a chance of getting Ancestral items and gear drops from killing enemies, opening chests, fighting bosses, and clearing dungeons.

Of course, as simple as it sounds, getting to World Tier 4 isn’t all that easy. It’s one of the final things to do once you’re in the post-game, and we recommend getting your character up to at least level 70 or so before attempting to take on World Tier 4, as you’ll be fighting max level enemies, and you’ll want to make sure your build is at least somewhat complete.

How to Unlock World Tier 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Once you’re ready to unlock World Tier 4 in Diablo 4, though, doing so is quite easy. All you have to do is clear the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon located in the northeast corner of the Dry Steppes region. Do note that the Capstone Dungeon will only be available on World Tier 3: Nightmare.

Upon clearing Fallen Temple, you can change your World Tier from the main menu, or by interacting with the statue in any major city, and you’re all good to go.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Ancestral gear in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

