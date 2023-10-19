How to Get New Mount Trophy in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood

Now that the Season of the Blood is upon us in Diablo 4, that means a whole host of rewards to pick up. If you like styling and profiling your horse with grotesque and gaudy mount trophies, there are quite a few you can earn in the new season, both free and premium. Let’s take a look at what you can look forward to and how to get the new mount trophies in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood.

How to Get Every Season of the Blood Mount Trophy

There are as many as eight new mount trophies you can get in Season of the Blood. Six mount trophies are locked behind the Premium Battle Pass and two you can earn from participating in Diablo 4’s latest season. You can unlock the follow:

Strigoi’s Bane Mount Trophy : Premium Tier 4 reward

: Premium Tier 4 reward Bloodied Guard Mount Trophy : Premium Tier 27 reward

: Premium Tier 27 reward Hunter’s Pennant Mount Trophy : Free Tier 45 reward

: Free Tier 45 reward Crimson Libation Mount Trophy : Premium Tier 55 reward

: Premium Tier 55 reward Chiroptera Scepter Mount Trophy : Premium Tier 65 reward

: Premium Tier 65 reward Pinned Patagium Mount Trophy : Premium Tier 90 reward (also includes matching horse armor and a horse)

: Premium Tier 90 reward (also includes matching horse armor and a horse) Body-Part Burlap Mount Trophy: Earned by completing Chapter 10 of the Season Journey.

Now, to get any of these trophies, you simply have to level up your Battle Pass by earning Favor in Diablo 4. You’ll earn Favor naturally from killing monsters and completing quests, but you’ll also gain a great deal of favor from completing tasks for the Season Journey. I suggest focusing on that!

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

To access the Season Journey, open the main menu and cycle to the Season tab. On the left-hand side, select Season Journey. From here, you can find a list of tasks to complete for each chapter. You have to finish all but two tasks for each chapter in order to move onto the next.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the new mount trophy in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood, folks. Since I foresee some grinding in your future, don’t forget participate in Blood Harvest events. It’s a pretty useful way of unlocking more of your Vampiric Powers!