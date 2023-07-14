How to Get Grasp of Shadow in Diablo 4 (Builds & Unique Effect Explained)

In Diablo 4, the Vulnerable status effect is pretty strong, and any class would do well by folding it into their build. Some classes have a much easier time applying the effect and capitalizing on the extra damage, such as the Rogue. One item that synergizes well with Vulnerable targets is the Grasp of Shadow, and any Rogue worth their salt should have a pair.

How to Obtain Grasp of Shadow in Diablo 4

Since Grasp of Shadow is a Unique item in Diablo 4, gloves to be specific, you’ll have no choice but to look for them in World Tier 3 and onward. You’ll want to focus on completing Nightmare dungeons, defeating world bosses, and participating in world events. Every demon you slay, every chest you open, and every object you break has the chance to drop the gloves.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

However, if there’s a Helltide event going on, you’ll have a much easier time obtaining Grasp of Shadow. Join in the fight against demons, gather Aberrant Cinders, and use them to unlock Tortured Gifts, specifically the Tortured Gift of Protection that drop gloves.

Grasp of Shadow’s Unique Effect and Build Synergy

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

According to Grasp of Shadow: ‘Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has up to a (20-30%) chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack.’ Keep in mind the Shadow Clone only lasts for a second or two, nowhere near as long as the skill itself.

What’s particularly great about the unique effect is that most of the Rogue’s Basic and Core skills are either Marksman or the Cutthroat variety. Even some of their Agility skills, like Shadow Step and Dash—two incredibly popular skills—are also considered Cutthroat.

Given how easy it is for the class to apply Vulnerability to targets, most Rogue builds in Diablo 4, if not all, benefit greatly from Grasp of Shadow. It’s nothing groundbreaking, but it adds an extra layer of damage, especially if you pair it with the Exploit Glyph!