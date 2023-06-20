All Diablo 4 Mystery Chest Locations

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

The Helltide events in Diablo 4 are one of the biggest activities in the game that yield a variety of awesome rewards, including the highly sought after Mystery Chests. They’re scattered across the entire map in just about every region, and aren’t always easy to find. If you’re trying to get your hands on as many of these chests as possible, we’ve put together a Mystery Chest Location guide to show you where every single one is in the game.

What Is a Mystery Chest in Diablo 4 & How to Unlock Them

Mystery Chests spawn exclusively during Helltide Events, which consistently take place every 75 minutes and last for exactly one hour in one of the five regions of Sanctuary. The chests are referred to in-game as ‘Tortured Gifts of Mysteries’, as seen above, and come in two different sizes. Both need a certain amount of cinders to unlock them. The smaller chests require 75 cinders, while the bigger ones need 175 cinders.

During the Helltide Event, you need to kill as many high-level enemies and bosses as possible to maximize the rewards you’ll receive by the end of the event, and gain Cinders to unlock as many of these Mystery Chests as you can. It’s also a very effective way to farm those precious Fiend Roses.

While the smaller chests will spawn in greater number, only two of the large chests will spawn in random, pre-selected locations in the designated region. Make note that they’re not guaranteed to spawn in every single Helltide Event.

Each region has its own set of possible spawn locations for these Mystery Chests, which we’ve indicated below. So make good use of fast traveling to make sure you can check as many of them as you can.

All Mystery Chest Locations in Diablo 4

Fractured Peaks Region (6 Locations)

Sarkova Pass, Western Ways – The first of two chests in the Sarkova area is found northwest of Menestad, down in a ravine on the left side of the main path leading to Scosglen.

Sarkova Pass, Western Ways – The second chest here is at a small campsite in an alcove on the right side of the road, just before the path to Scosglen.

Frigid Expanse, Olyam Tundra – This chest is one of three that can spawn northeast of Kyovashad, atop a small peak overlooking a riverbed.

Frigid Expanse, Olyam Tundra – Another chest can appear at the northern end of that same riverbank, at the cave entrance.

Frigid Expanse, Olyam Tundra – The third chest in this particular area can be found inside that cave at the topmost ledge.

Frigid Expansive, Kor Rohavan – The last possible spawn location in this region is east of Kyovashad, just outside the entrance to the Immortal Emanation dungeon.

Scosglen Region (8 Locations)

Northshore, Abandoned Coast – This location is just north of Marowen at a ruined fishing village. Simply head over to the small island across from the western coast to find the chest there.

Northshore, Forthrach Castle – This is around the eastern edge of the Northshore area, directly north of the Sunken Ruins dungeon. Head up to the top of the plateau found at the castle ruins to see a possible chest.

Northshore, Writhing Brook – To get to this location travel south from Marowen, keeping on the road until you divert west into the Writing Brook area, sticking to the east side of it. You can find it south of an Altar of Lilith, obstructed by a wooden structure.

Northshore, Stormbreak Cove – A chest can spawn here at the most southeastern corner of the cove, using the Sunken Ruins dungeon as a point of reference, behind some rocks near the water’s edge.

Deep Forest, The Dead Barks Wilderness – This location is in the northern section of the area, east of Tur Dulra. Look for two impassible groups of trees near the Stronghold, the chest can spawn nearby.

Deep Forest, The Ancients’ Woods – This is at the northern edge of the area, overlooking an incredibly wide chasm, just south of Tur Dulra.

Deep Forest, Issalia’s Rise – Down in the southern edge of the region, this location is between Firebreak Manor to the right, and the main path to Farobru on the left. The chest can be found sitting on a narrow path overlooking a wide plain.

Deep Forest, Vasily’s Reach – Found in the southwest region, along the high cliffs that overlook the narrow paths leading to the Dry Steppes further south.

Dry Steppes Region (4 Locations)

Khargai Crags, Crucible of Cinder – This location is up in the northeast part of the region, just south of Tusmaa Rift. An event conveniently spawns in this same place as well.

Khargai Crags, Wayfayer’s Folly – This chest’s location can be found on the way in to an encampment within a large alcove in the southeastern tip of the sub-region. It’ll be just above Jakha Basin.

Untamed Scarps, Desolation’s Reach – Head to the far east side of this sub-region, and this chest can be found near a shrine south of the Champion’s Demise dungeon.

Untamed Scarps, Galtmaa Brushlands – This chest can spawn down in a crevice north of Jirandai, west of an Altar of Lilith, and just south of the Temple of Rot.

Kehjistan Region (13 Locations)

Amber Sands, Forgotten Coastline – This chest can be found in the Amber Sands on the far northwestern side of the region, along the coastline. It’ll be right next to the Festering Tunnels Cellar.

Amber Sands, Scorching Dunes – This location is on the eastern side of the sub-region, sitting atop an elevated piece of terrain just near an Altar of Lilith.

Amber Sands, Scorching Dunes – Another chest can be found just south of the one previously listed, atop a cliffside overlooking the desert.

Amber Sands, Dunes of Despair – A chest can spawn right in the middle of these dunes next to the Collapsed Vault dungeon.

Ragged Coastline, Dimmed Grotto – Find this chest near the end of a large peninsula on the northernmost end of the sub-region, just below the Amber Sands. It’ll be sitting right next to an Altar of Lilith.

Ragged Coastline, Winding Canyons – This chest can spawn near the previous one, just to the south and then west along the coastline, atop a cliffside. It’ll be next to the Forgotten Outpost cellar, for reference.

Ragged Coastline, Uldur’s Cave – This chest will literally be sitting in front of Uldur’s Cave, can’t miss it.

Ragged Coastline, Forgotten Ruins – This chest can be found along the northern end of the Ragged Coastline, east of an Altar of Lilith near a shrine area that overlooks the sea.

Southern Expanse, Central Plateau – A chest can spawn here on a ridge just south of an Altar of Lilith, overlooking the Shrine of Terror sub-region.

Omath’s Redoubt, Entrance – As the marker indicates, this chest can be found literally at the front gate entrance of Omath’s Redoubt, when approaching from the Southern Expanse.

Southern Expanse, Shipwreck Cove – This chest can be found at the end of the peninsula south of Gea Khul; use the path along Shipwreck Cove to easily direct yourself there.

Southern Expanse, Eastern Basin – This location is found at the most south central location of the entire Kehjistan region, right near the southern border below Omath’s Redoubt. The chest can spawn on the western side of the bay inlet in the Eastern Basin.

Southern Expanse, Eastern Basin – Should you get lucky, this last chest can be found very close to the previous one, on the eastern side of the same bay inlet in the Eastern Basin.

Hawezar Region (4 Locations)

Dismal Foothills, Pilgrim’s Cave – This chest will be found west of Wejinhani, in the topmost end of the winding cave system.

Dismal Foothills, Intruder’s Claim – This chest can spawn in the northernmost tip of the region, right near the border by following a strip of land north of the Heathen’s Keep dungeon.

Fethis Wetlands, Plains of Attrition – This location is in the far southwest point of the Fethis Wetlands, and the chest can be found between an Altar of Lilith and the Cursed Cabin cellar.

Fethis Wetlands, Devouring Moor – The last location in this region can be found northwest of Maugan’s Works, north of a landbridge in the Devouring Moor area.

That concludes our guide for all Mystery Chest locations in Diablo 4. We hope you found this useful, and let us know what kind of rewards you’ve been getting from these chests. Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as 10 Things to Do After Beating Diablo 4 (Post-Game/End Game).

