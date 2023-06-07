How to Fast Travel in Diablo 4
Why walk when you can use magic?
Diablo 4 boasts a massive open world that can get quite overwhelming, especially when traveling on foot. Various missions you take will also require you to go on a lengthy journey that can get annoying if you have to backtrack to previous areas. Luckily, the game features a fast travel mechanic that you can utilize to cut away unnecessary travel time.
Diablo 4 Fast Travel Guide
In order to fast travel in Diablo 4, you must unlock various Waypoints scattered throughout human settlements in the Sanctuary. They appear as magic circles engraved on circular stones and are usually placed in the town center.
Do note that players must manually unlock each Waypoint. That means if you forget to activate the magic circle, you can’t teleport to the town even if you’ve visited the area previously.
Once you’ve unlocked a Waypoint, it will appear on your map as a glowing blue circle. If you want to fast travel to a specific location, you can hover over your desired Waypoint and press confirm. You don’t have to pay any fee to use the magic circle and can teleport to any location as many times as you want.
If you only want to travel to the major city in your current area, you can simply press T on your keyboard or the down button on your D-pad. Afterward, your character will quickly open a portal that will lead you to the capital.
I highly suggest opening all Waypoints that you encounter on your journey. Not only will this make traveling easier, but you can also get 20 Renown points for each new Waypoint. Any inactive magic circle will be marked as grey on your map, so be sure to check their location whenever you visit a new settlement.
That’s everything you need to know about fast traveling in Diablo 4. If you want to read more Diablo content, check out the links below this article to see the latest coverage on Twinfinite.
About the author
- How to Complete Keeping the Old Traditions Quest in Diablo 4
- All Diablo 4 Microtransactions & Prices
- Diablo 4 Traveler’s Superstition Side Quest Guide (Riddle Solution)
- How to Get Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4
- Feral’s Den Dungeon Location in Diablo 4