From crafting elixirs and incense to upgrading potions, Gallowvine is an incredibly important resource in Diablo 4, especially during Season of the Malignant. It’s crucial to have a big stash of it given how useful it is. More importantly, you aren’t going to find any standing around, so we’ll show you the best way to farm Gallowvine in Diablo 4.

How to Farm Gallowvine in Diablo 4

You first have to understand that Gallowvine is abundant in Diablo 4. It’s found all over Sanctuary, and no one region is better than another. A good strategy is picking Gallowvine on your way towards a dungeon of when completing tasks for the Tree of Whispers. In fact, you can get Gallowvine out of the item caches the Tree of Whisper rewards.

While you’re on the move, be sure to pick other plants, too. First off, elixirs require a multitude of ingredients, and are very useful for leveling during Season of the Malignant. Secondly, other plants can be converted into Gallowvine!

How to Refine Resources into Gallowvine in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

If you’ve got a bunch of other plants and only need a few Gallowvine, there’s always the option to convert other plants. Go to any major village with an Alchemist, like Ked Bardu, and speak with them. Switch to the Refine Resources tab and pick one of the following plants to convert:

Reddamine

Biteberry

Blightshade

Lifesbane

Howler Moss

The conversion cost is pretty generous, too. At a 1-to-1 ratio, it only takes a single plant to get a single Gallowvine. If you happen to have an abundance of another plant, preferably common ones, then you can sacrifice a few for a measly 200 Gold.

Well, folks, that’s every method for farming Gallowvine in Diablo 4. For more related content, we suggest reading up on our guide for Holding Back the Flood if you’re participating in Season 1. If you’re leveling a Rogue, try following our best Rogue leveling build!