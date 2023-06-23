Diablo 4 Seasons Explained: New Content, New Character, Rewards & More

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Starting in July, Diablo 4 will begin putting out quarterly seasons — releasing about every three months — that will introduce new things to the game and give fans a reason to keep coming back. For new players, this may be a little confusing since the Diablo franchise has handled seasons differently from other popular games. Keep in mind, Diablo 4 is an ARPG, not an MMORPG, so for those new to this genre, continue reading to find out all of the new content that will be coming in Diablo 4’s seasons and how it’ll all work.

New Character & Realm

Every season of Diablo takes place in its own Realm, and players cannot use the same character in two different realms. Because of this, you will need to create a new character each season. Don’t worry too much though, since your already-created characters won’t be deleted and you’ll still be able to play with them. This may seem tedious, but it’s the game’s way of motivating gamers to try out new classes and experiment with builds or skillsets they might not have dabbled with the first time. There may also be new mechanics or changes to aspects of the character, which is another reason why everyone will have to start out on a fresh slate. In addition to the above, Diablo 4 is introducing seasonal quests, which will give players even more adventures to embark on — meaning seasons in this game more closely resemble a DLC update than they did in previous Diablo games.

While your old character won’t carry over to the new realm, you will be able to bring your new hero over from the exclusive realm to the main Eternal server at the end of the season.

It won’t feel like you’re completely starting the game over, since you’ll still get to keep some progress on the map. All of the main city’s waypoints will continue to be available:

Kyvoshad

Ked Bardu

Cerrigar

Gea Kul

Zarbinzet

The Tree of Whispers

You will still need to collect all of the other waypoints around the map, though.

Region Progress

Considering players will have to earn new skill points, more waypoints, and complete side-quests on their new character, most of the renown progress will not carry over. Only the Altars of Lilith and Areas discovered of the major cities will have already been done. Your new character will still get the buffs received from the Altars of Lilith in the Eternal Realm.

It’s actually beneficial to discover every Altar of Lilith location before the new season drops so that you can start off with plenty of bonuses already on your next hero.

Objectives

Seasons will introduce a new feature called Objectives, which offers up small challenges to complete in order to obtain rewards. These challenges will also grant Favor, which is used to level up in the battle pass that we’ll discuss next.

Objectives may vary, from having to complete local dungeons or participate in an event. Blizzard hasn’t shared all of the confirmed rewards yet but we do know you may be able to get a legendary aspect, large favor drops, and seasonal blessings — which can be used to boost XP, earn more Gold from sales, salvage even more rare materials, or extend the duration of Elixirs. In previous Diablo games, it was also possible to get new sets.

Battle Pass

Battle Passes will be connected to seasons and anything completed in the season realm will progress your battle pass: such as completing objectives and leveling up your character.

Some cosmetics and premium currency will be locked, meaning players will need to purchase the Premium track in order to get their hands on them. Although, there will be cosmetics that players will be able to acquire from leveling up in the free track as well.

All currently known Battle Pass Rewards:

Cosmetics

Premium Currency

Ashes

Ashes, similarly to the seasonal blessings, will provide buffs for your character, and will only be available in the free track of the pass.

For those who have already completed the Diablo 4 story, there’s a lot to look forward to — which definitely is a relief considering the large price tag of the game. While we wait for the first season to release, there are still plenty of things to do after beating Diablo 4. Check out our related posts below for even more.

