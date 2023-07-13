Diablo 4 Eyes in the Dark Aspect: How to Get it & How it Works

Unlike many Aspects you can earn from dungeons in Diablo 4, the Eyes in the Dark Aspect can’t be earned. You have to find it, specifically on a pair of Unique pants of the same name. That’s not to say there isn’t a way to fast track the process, so if you were looking for a pair, we can help you out!

Where to Obtain Eyes in the Dark Aspect in Diablo 4

With Eyes in the Dark being unique, you’ll have to do some old fashioned grinding in Diablo 4. Any one of these sources can drop the item:

Killing demons

Chests

Breaking objects

That’s essentially every source in the game, right? I do have some good news for you, though. You can target farm Eyes in the Dark, so long as you’re playing on World Tier 3. That’s when Helltide events start appearing, spawning an influx of demons at specific locations.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

More importantly, Tortured Gifts are scattered throughout the area, which are chests containing random loot. By killing demons during a Helltide event, and collecting Aberrant Cinders, you can open up Tortured Gifts of Protection, specifically the ones that target pants.

Other than Helltides, Nightmare Dungeons, world bosses, and world events are all great ways to find Eyes in the Dark, too.

How Eyes in the Dark Aspect Works

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Eyes in the Dark drastically alters the way the Rogue’s Death Trap ability behaves. The Aspect reads: ‘Unless it hits a Boss or Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. However, Death Traps Cooldown is increased by (20-15%).’

Normally, Death Trap arms itself, an enemy approaches, and then it explodes. With Eyes in the Dark, Death Trap just keeps arming itself and exploding, over and over until it kills an enemy. It’s most effective against beefy targets such as elites, champions, and super unique enemies.

But there you have it: where to get Eyes in the Dark Aspect in Diablo 4 and how to use it. You’ll definitely find it useful if you run a Rogue trap build or some variation of Twisted Blades that utilize traps. Be on the lookout for the Exploit Glyph too, just for some extra damage!