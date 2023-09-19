Destiny 2 players have run into a few issues while playing the game due to problems with the host, client, and server connections. In particular, you may have encountered Currant, Coconut, or Centipede error codes, which can ultimately prevent you from starting a session. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to fix the Coconut error in Destiny 2 to get you back in the game.

Destiny 2 Coconut Error Resolution

According to the Bungie Help page, the Coconut error results from a problem with your network connectivity, specifically with the host and client. You can fix this Destiny 2 issue by performing the following methods:

Ensure that your internet connection is stable enough

Remove any anti-virus programs or security walls

Restart the game/device

Install any new updates

Check to see if there is a service outage

Use a wired connection

Since the Coconut error is tied to issues outside the Destiny 2 network, you must ensure that your internet connection works correctly. Bungie has also suggested removing any “outside variables,” like firewalls or anti-virus programs, that could prevent you from fully accessing the game.

If you are experiencing problems with your connection, you may need to check if there are any service outages in your area or from the system itself. You can view the current status of multiple devices, including PlayStation and Xbox, on Bungie Help’s Service Status section. Other than that, you can use a wired connection, as this can help boost the platform’s performance.

Bungie is currently looking at the issue to find a better solution after the recent surge in error codes.

We are investigating an increase in CURRANT, COCONUT, and CENTIPEDE error codes. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 19, 2023

Therefore, players can hopefully expect a permanent solution that can finally rid the game of these issues. You can also stay up-to-date on all the latest progress on the Destiny Server and Update Status, showcasing maintenance times and updates.

Now that you have a better understanding of how to fix the Coconut error, you can check out our resolution guides for Currant and Centipede.