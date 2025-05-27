World of Power Codes (May 2025)

Updated: May 27, 2025
We added new codes!
Power is everything in this Roblox experience—without it, you’re considered a mere tryhard in the eyes of your peers. There’s no magic potion to make your hero strong in an instant, but there are tons of World of Power codes that can do the same thing!
All World of Power Codes List
Working World of Power Codes
- Code YES Update 2!: 4k Coins (New)
- Code 1000 Like Goal!: 2k Coins (New)
- Code 400 Like Goal!:3k Coins (New)
- Code 50k Visits!!!: 1k Coins and a Rare Chest (New)
- Code Sorry Bugs!: 3k Coins (New)
- Code 100 Likes!: 2k Coins (New)
- Code 20k Visits!!: 1k Coins and a Rare Chest (New)
- Code 10k Visits!: Rare Chest (New)
- Code wow 200 Likes!: 2k Coins (New)
- Code TY 300 Likes!: 3k Coins (New)
Expired World of Power Codes
- Code !!2x Exp!!
- Code 500 Likes ooo!
- Code 30k Visits!
- Code Massive Update!
- Code Free Coins!
- Code 50k Visits Yay!
- Code Upd 1.5!
- Code 2000 Likes!
- Code 750k Visits!
- Code !!2x Coins!!
- Code !!75k Visits!!
- Code Full Release!
- Code W Update
- Code 1MVISITS
- Code 10k Visits!
Related: Heroes World Codes
How to Redeem Codes in World of Power
There are two ways you can go about redeeming World of Power codes: via the Enter Code window in the title screen or by typing in your codes into the chat box while you’re playing the game. If you use the former method, make sure that you exclude the ‘Code’ prefix from your codes, as it is only required for redeeming codes via chat. Let’s dive in-depth into both methods:
Method 1
- Launch World of Power in Roblox.
- Type in your code into the Enter Reward Code text box (without the ‘Code’ prefix).
- Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code.
Method 2
- Launch World of Power in Roblox.
- Press Play.
- Once in-game, press the chat button (1) in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Type in your code into the chat box (2).
- Press the arrow button (3) or hit Enter to redeem the code.
Explore our carefully curated Roblox Codes section to find hundreds of amazing titles and collect numerous freebies!
Published: May 27, 2025 09:35 am