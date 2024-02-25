Type Revenge Codes (February 2024)

Roblox has games based on Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, so it’s no surprise Bleach is on that list, too. If you’ve been getting demolished in Type Revenge, we can help. With these Type Revenge codes, you might live longer than 30 seconds!

All Type Revenge Codes List

Type Revenge players are eating well this month. Considering all the free stuff you get from codes, you’ll get a plethora of rerolls, which comes in handy for throwing the dice on better character traits.

Type Revenge Codes (Working)

150players : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll 500kvisits : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll almightycool : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll bugcodesrry : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll cheater : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll cowonyx : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll excusecode1 : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Volt Reroll excusecode2 : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Volt Reroll ichigoboss : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll kisugonxkacdate : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Volt Reroll newsrweapon : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, Volt

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, Volt oopscode : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll reicopter : x1 Locked Soul Ticket

: x1 Locked Soul Ticket soulsrevenge : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll soulticketcode : x1 Locked Soul Ticket

: x1 Locked Soul Ticket undertaker : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll xelozcool : x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Volt Reroll

: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Volt Reroll zangetsurework: x1 Locked Shikai, x1 Res, x1 Locked Clan Reroll, x1 Locked Weapon, x1 Volt Reroll

Type Revenge Codes (Expired)

smallcode

calmcode

lilcode

lulcode

cosmeticcowoe

rankedclosed

kingcowoe2

400kvisits

classupdate

kingcowoe

sosakuoneortwo

smilemore

How To Redeem Codes in Type Revenge

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

In the top-left corner, you’ll see several tiny icons. Select the one that resembles a gift box. That opens the code redemption window. Type in a working code. Use our list for guidance. Press the Enter key and the rewards are yours!

How Can You Get More Type Revenge Codes?

Well, the easiest way is to bookmark our page and check back in every now and then. Short of that, you can also join the official Type Revenge Discord server, which features its own Codes channel.

Why Are My Type Revenge Codes Not Working?

Ask yourself the following: Did you get the spelling right? Are you capitalizing letters by mistake? Spelling is of utmost importance, but you also need to be aware of case sensitivity. How the codes appear on our list is exactly how they should appear in-game.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Type Revenge

Unfortunately, there aren’t a whole lot of opportunities for free rewards in Type Revenge. The most you can expect are prizes from public tournaments and ranked matches. Other than that, you’ll have to rely solely on codes.

What Is Type Revenge?

Type Revenge is heavily inspired by the anime and manga, Bleach. As a roleplaying game, you aren’t limited to playing as a Soul Reaper—you’re welcome to play as a Hollow or Quincy. If you do decide being Hollow is what you want, keep in mind Soul Reapers can and will seek you out. There’s both PVE and PVP content, along with quests to complete, too!

