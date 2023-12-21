Tower of Ball Codes (December 2023)

Tower of Ball is a lighthearted game on Roblox that allows players to race against each other in little hamster balls. Like many racing games, Tower of Ball is highly competitive, so use these Tower of Ball codes to give yourself a boost!

All Tower of Ball Codes

Tower of Ball Codes (Working)

These are all of the working Tower of Ball codes:

Like40KTOB – Redeem to get $4,000

Tower of Ball Codes (Expired)

These are all of the expired Tower of Ball codes:

20KLikeTOB – Redeem to get $2,000

How to Redeem Codes in Tower of Ball

Redeeming codes in Tower of Ball isn’t as easy as some other Roblox games, but it’s still relatively simple!

Image Source: HeadStudio via Roblox

Like Tower of Ball on Roblox (Required).

on Roblox (Required). Launch Tower of Ball in Roblox.

Find the large pink and white gift box and interact with it.

and Enter your code into the textbox.

into the textbox. Click on the “Enter” button.

Enjoy your free rewards!

Why Are My Tower of Ball Codes Not Working?

No one likes their codes to get rejected, but it can be especially irritating in a competitive racing game like Tower of Ball.

Here are a handful of explanations behind why your codes won’t work:

Your Code is Being Entered Incorrectly – It’s easy to mistype a character or two in a code when you’re excited about getting free rewards. Always make sure that you’re typing in your code exactly as you see it written (that includes CAPS)!

– It’s easy to mistype a character or two in a code when you’re excited about getting free rewards. Always make sure that you’re typing in your code exactly as you see it written (that includes CAPS)! Your Code is Invalid – If your code is refusing to work in Tower of Ball and you didn’t get it from a reputable source, then there’s a good chance that it’s just a made-up code that was put out by some random guy on the internet. Always make sure you’re getting your codes from this page or straight from the developers themselves!

– If your code is refusing to work in Tower of Ball and you didn’t get it from a reputable source, then there’s a good chance that it’s just a made-up code that was put out by some random guy on the internet. Always make sure you’re getting your codes from this page or straight from the developers themselves! Your Code is Expired – If your code is refusing to work in Tower of Ball no matter how many times you try it, then there’s a good chance that it’s expired. Roblox promo codes are usually only active for a couple of weeks at a time, so always make sure you’re only using active codes!

How to Get More Tower of Ball Codes

HeadStudio, the developers of Tower of Ball, don’t have any official social media accounts or Discord servers, so the best place to get all of the latest Tower of Ball codes is right here on this page!

This page is being constantly updated to reflect the most recently released codes for Tower of Ball, so by adding it to your bookmarks bar, you’ll never have to miss out on another free reward ever again!

How to Get More Free Rewards in Tower of Ball

Redeeming codes is a fantastic way to get free rewards in Tower of Ball but there are other methods to getting rewarded in this game.

Another great way to get free rewards in Tower of Ball is by following the @HeadStudio Roblox group. HeadStudio are the developers of Tower of Ball, meaning if you follow their Roblox group, you’ll get notified as soon as any information regarding updates, in-game events, or rewards is released!

What is Tower of Ball?

Tower of Ball is a captivating free-to-play game available only on the popular gaming platform, Roblox. In the immersive virtual world of Tower of Ball, players can compete against each other in races, all the while maneuvering inside large, transparent hamster balls.

The game’s unique concept adds an extra layer of excitement as participants navigate through various challenging levels within towering structures. With its simple yet effective graphics and dynamic gameplay, Tower of Ball offers an entertaining and immersive experience to players of all ages!

There’s no doubt among fans that Tower of Ball is a great racing game, but it’s far from the only one of its kind. If you’re looking to get down on more Roblox games like Tower of Ball, then feel free to check out Twinfinite’s code lists for Go Kart Race Clicker and Billy Race Revenge!