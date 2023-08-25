Billy Race Revenge Codes (August 2023)

The sting of defeat is easier to handle with a few Billy Race Revenge codes.

If there’s one Roblox game that captures the spirit of racing your friends, it’s Billy Race Revenge. You hop onto your stick figure mount, giddy up and off you go as fast as possible. It’ll take some time and practice to get faster, so here are all the Billy Race Revenge codes to help you along.

All Working Billy Race Revenge Codes

We took the liberty of checking on the most recent Billy Race Revenge codes for you. As of Aug. 25, 2023, these codes are still in working order:

Release : Use this code to collect an in-game Happy Red Dragon pet

: Use this code to collect an in-game Happy Red Dragon pet CodeHydra : This code nets you an in-game Hydra pet

: This code nets you an in-game Hydra pet YTBUNNYS : Use this code for the YTBunnys pet

: Use this code for the YTBunnys pet FreeCode2023 : With this code, you’ll earn x1 Win Potion

: With this code, you’ll earn x1 Win Potion ILoveDragons : Use this code for another x1 Win Potion

: Use this code for another x1 Win Potion NewSkin4: Redeem this code for the Mango Mushroom Skin

All Expired Billy Race Revenge Codes

The following codes are no longer available:

No codes have expired as of Aug 25, 2023

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Redeeming free gifts in Billy Race Revenge is super easy! Once you’ve logged into Roblox, launched the game, stay inside the lobby. On the left-hand side, you’ll see a bunch of buttons. Focus your attention to the upper-left corner.

There are two Codes buttons—it doesn’t matter which one you click because they both accept every code. Type in a code—they aren’t case-sensitive, just get the spelling right—and select ‘Verify.’ If it’s successful, the game displays your reward along the bottom.

After you’ve used up all the Billy Race Revenge codes, you might as well check our other codes lists using the links down below. You’ll find code lists for popular Roblox games like Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart and A Piece!