Codes

The Pee Game Codes (August 2025)

Pee like a true pro with the help of The Pee Game codes.
Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Aug 20, 2025 06:27 am

Updated: August 20, 2025

Added new codes!

I was so excited to write about this game that I nearly peed myself. Now it’s your turn to show your skills in this highly intellectual Roblox experience. You can get a whole lot of money and boosts by using the latest The Pee Game codes.

All The Pee Game Codes List

Active The Pee Game Codes

  • GALAXY: 1.2M Cash and 60 minutes of Galaxy Gulp (New)
  • 1MVISITS: 1.2M Cash and 30 minutes of Galaxy Gulp (New)

Expired The Pee Game Codes

  • There are no expired The Pee Game codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in The Pee Game

Here’s what you need to do to redeem all your The Pee Game codes:

  1. Launch The Pee Game in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Codes button in the bottom-right corner.
  3. Input a code into the Enter Code box.
  4. Hit Submit to claim your free rewards.

If you’re looking for codes that you can redeem in other Roblox titles, visit our extensive Roblox Codes section and collect all the free stuff before it’s gone forever!

