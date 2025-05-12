The Mall Game Codes (May 2025) [UPDATE v1.14]

Who knew a shopping mall could be such a scary place? Use The Mall Game codes to find your way out before it's too late!

Updated: May 12, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

A simple trip to the mall with your mom goes horribly wrong as a mysterious being causes a complete blackout. You’re now stranded in complete darkness, alone and frightened for your dear life. In such dire circumstances, The Mall Game codes will be your greatest ally!

All The Mall Game Codes List

Working The Mall Game Codes

1MILVISITS : 100 Tix (New)

: 100 Tix 2MILVISITS : 250 Tix (New)

: 250 Tix 50KFAVORITES : 100 Tix (New)

: 100 Tix SORRY4DAWAIT: 1 Revive Ticket (New)

Expired The Mall Game Codes

There are currently no expired The Mall Game codes.

How to Redeem Codes in The Mall Game

Learn all about redeeming The Mall Game codes by checking out the guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Launch The Mall Game on Roblox. Press the Claim Codes button (1) in the main menu. Type in your code into the Enter Code Here field (2). Press the Apply button (3) to redeem the code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy