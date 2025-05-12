Forgot password
The Mall Game Codes (May 2025) [UPDATE v1.14]

Who knew a shopping mall could be such a scary place? Use The Mall Game codes to find your way out before it's too late!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: May 11, 2025 09:00 pm

Updated: May 12, 2025

We added new codes!

A simple trip to the mall with your mom goes horribly wrong as a mysterious being causes a complete blackout. You’re now stranded in complete darkness, alone and frightened for your dear life. In such dire circumstances, The Mall Game codes will be your greatest ally!

All The Mall Game Codes List

Working The Mall Game Codes 

  • 1MILVISITS: 100 Tix (New)
  • 2MILVISITS: 250 Tix (New)
  • 50KFAVORITES: 100 Tix (New)
  • SORRY4DAWAIT: 1 Revive Ticket (New)

Expired The Mall Game Codes 

  • There are currently no expired The Mall Game codes.

How to Redeem Codes in The Mall Game

Learn all about redeeming The Mall Game codes by checking out the guide below:

  • A Mall Game Claim Codes button
    Image by Twinfinite
  • A Mall Game Enter Code text box
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch The Mall Game on Roblox.
  2. Press the Claim Codes button (1) in the main menu.
  3. Type in your code into the Enter Code Here field (2).
  4. Press the Apply button (3) to redeem the code.

