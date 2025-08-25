Forgot password
Super Eleven Codes (August 2025) [UPDATE 1.3]

Super Eleven codes are the best way to get free Yen!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Aug 25, 2025 07:08 am

Updated: August 25, 2025

Added new codes!

This Roblox sports game has summoned a dream team by drawing inspiration from Inazuma Eleven, Captain Tsubasa, and Blue Lock. There are dozens of skills to unlock, so redeem Super Eleven codes if you want to make prime Messi look like Phil Jones in comparison.

All Super Eleven Codes List

Working Super Eleven Codes 

  • sorryforshutdown2: 7k Yen
  • supertwitter: 7k Yen
  • Sorryforbug2: 7k Yen
  • 4klikes: 7k Yen
  • upd1.3: 5k Yen
  • 3klikes: 7k Yen
  • 2klikes: 7k Yen
  • wallbug: 7k Yen

Expired Super Eleven Codes 

  • Sorryforbug
  • Sorryfordelay
  • Console
  • Sorryforshutdown2
  • 300CCU
  • 200CCU
  • 1KDiscord
  • Release

How to Redeem Codes in Super Eleven

Redeeming Super Eleven codes is super easy:

How to redeem Super Eleven codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Super Eleven on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button at the bottom of the screen while in the lobby.
  3. Enter a code into the Insert Code here text box.
  4. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

Want to see which skills are available and their corresponding rarities? Do you wish to familiarize yourself with the controls, mechanics, and events? Then visit the official Super Eleven Trello board. You can find the answers to all those questions here, and much more!

For more free rewards in other Roblox games, make sure to explore our Roblox Codes section.

