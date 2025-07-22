Star Wars Tower Defense Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 22, 2025
We added new codes!
May the force and the stormtrooper units be with you while you fight off waves of enemies. Do you think that’s easy? Then try the PVP battles to showcase your true power. If you don’t want to lose, then redeem some Star Wars Tower Defense codes for Willpower and Gems.
All Star Wars Tower Defense Codes List
Active Star Wars Tower Defense Codes
- JaysMarriage: 18 Willpower, 7 Lucky Spins, and 2k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem)
- COMP: 5k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem)
- PVP: 50 Willpower (must be level 3 to redeem)
- WOOKIE: 5 Lucky Spins (must be level 3 to redeem)
- Bespin: 1k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem)
- Endor: 50 Willpower (must be level 3 to redeem)
- Ranked: 5 Lucky Spins (must be level 3 to redeem)
Expired Star Wars Tower Defense Codes
- Chewie
- Trooper
- Luke
- Hoff
- NoMoreYS9000
- Clans
- Inquisitor
- Recruit
- Delay
- Youngling
- 66
- Temple
- 9000
- High
- Ground
- WeAreBack
- BadBatch
- JedaiJay
- Update2
- Count
- CHOSEN
- ONE
- VADER
How to Redeem Codes in Star Wars Tower Defense
To redeem Star Wars Tower Defense codes, you have to complete the following steps:
- Run Star Wars Tower Defense in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button on the right.
- Type a code into the text box.
- Hit the Use Code button to claim goodies.
Published: Jul 22, 2025 04:50 am