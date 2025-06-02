Roblox Force Codes (June 2025)

The Force is strong with you, but not strong enough! Use Roblox Force codes to get the best rewards in a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Updated: June 2, 2025 Added a new code!

Jump into a Star Wars-inspired world, choose your faction, and write your own saga as you traverse a universe in peril! Whether you join the Empire or support the Rebel cause, you can always use some helpful freebies to stock up on valuable items using Roblox Force codes.

All Roblox Force Codes List

Roblox Force Codes (Working)

/e 1kplayersarereal: 5k Novacrystals (New)

Roblox Force Codes (Expired)

/e alansmells2025

/e kuroandempeach

/e 400playersforealrn

/e bigahrewardbelike

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Force

Here’s a quick method of redeeming Roblox Force codes with ease:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Roblox Force on Roblox. Press the chat button (1) in the top-left corner of the screen. Type in your code into the chat box (2). Press the arrow button (3) or hit Enter to redeem your code.

