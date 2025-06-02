Roblox Force Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 2, 2025
Added a new code!
Recommended Videos
Jump into a Star Wars-inspired world, choose your faction, and write your own saga as you traverse a universe in peril! Whether you join the Empire or support the Rebel cause, you can always use some helpful freebies to stock up on valuable items using Roblox Force codes.
All Roblox Force Codes List
Roblox Force Codes (Working)
- /e 1kplayersarereal: 5k Novacrystals (New)
Roblox Force Codes (Expired)
- /e alansmells2025
- /e kuroandempeach
- /e 400playersforealrn
- /e bigahrewardbelike
Related: Galaxy Defenders Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Force
Here’s a quick method of redeeming Roblox Force codes with ease:
- Launch Roblox Force on Roblox.
- Press the chat button (1) in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Type in your code into the chat box (2).
- Press the arrow button (3) or hit Enter to redeem your code.
If you’re keen on showcasing your skills in other popular Roblox experiences, don’t forget to stop by our dedicated Roblox Codes section right here on Twinfinite!
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jun 2, 2025 02:01 pm