Galaxy Defenders featured image
Image via Galaxy TDs
Codes

Galaxy Defenders Codes (March 2025) [RELEASE!]

Defend your base against the Empire's invasion with the help of Galaxy Defenders codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Published: Mar 31, 2025 11:31 am

Updated: March 31, 2025

Found a new code!

If you can stomach some lore inconsistencies (Stormtroopers never fought against Clone Troopers), this Star Wars-inspired TD game is everything a die-hard fan could ask for. Visit iconic venues from the saga, deploy legendary heroes, and use Galaxy Defenders codes to bring down the Empire once and for all!

All Galaxy Defenders Codes List

Active Galaxy Defenders Codes

  • Release!: 500 Gems (New)

Expired Galaxy Defenders Codes

  • There are currently no expired Galaxy Defenders codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Galaxy Defenders

Learn how to redeem codes in Galaxy Defenders quicker than the opening crawl by following the steps below:

  • Codes circle in Galaxy Defenders
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Galaxy Defenders Codes window
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Galaxy Defenders on Roblox.
  2. Approach the Clone Trooper in the Codes circle (1).
  3. Type in your code into the text box (2).
  4. Click Use (3) to redeem your code.

If you want to explore the rest of the robust current world of Roblox experiences, don’t forget to stop by our dedicated Roblox Codes section right here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.