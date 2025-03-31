Galaxy Defenders Codes (March 2025) [RELEASE!]

Defend your base against the Empire's invasion with the help of Galaxy Defenders codes!

If you can stomach some lore inconsistencies (Stormtroopers never fought against Clone Troopers), this Star Wars-inspired TD game is everything a die-hard fan could ask for. Visit iconic venues from the saga, deploy legendary heroes, and use Galaxy Defenders codes to bring down the Empire once and for all!

Release!: 500 Gems (New)

How to Redeem Codes in Galaxy Defenders

Learn how to redeem codes in Galaxy Defenders quicker than the opening crawl by following the steps below:

Launch Galaxy Defenders on Roblox. Approach the Clone Trooper in the Codes circle (1). Type in your code into the text box (2). Click Use (3) to redeem your code.

