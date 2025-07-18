Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Prospecting Official Image
Image via Prospecting!
Category:
Codes

Prospecting Codes (July 2025) 

The prospect of getting platinum is higher with Prospecting codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jul 18, 2025 09:52 am

Updated: July 18, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

A long time ago, I went prospecting for gold with my grandma. In an unlucky chain of events, we found a landmine and had to contact the police. If you want to actually have a good time prospecting in a safe environment, use these Prospecting codes.

All Prospecting Codes List

Active Prospecting Codes  

  • updateone: 10K Cash (New)
  • newbeginning: 5K Cash (New)

Expired Prospecting Codes 

  • There are currently no expired codes.

Related: Dragon Ball Rage Codes

How to Redeem Prospecting Codes

Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Prospecting codes:

How to redeem Prospecting codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Prospecting on Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings button at the top of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Claim and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.