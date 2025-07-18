Prospecting Codes (July 2025) 

Updated: July 18, 2025
Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
A long time ago, I went prospecting for gold with my grandma. In an unlucky chain of events, we found a landmine and had to contact the police. If you want to actually have a good time prospecting in a safe environment, use these Prospecting codes.
All Prospecting Codes List
Active Prospecting Codes
- updateone: 10K Cash (New)
- newbeginning: 5K Cash (New)
Expired Prospecting Codes
- There are currently no expired codes.
Related: Dragon Ball Rage Codes
How to Redeem Prospecting Codes
Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Prospecting codes:
- Launch Prospecting on Roblox.
- Press the Settings button at the top of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Claim and receive your goodies.
For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jul 18, 2025 09:52 am