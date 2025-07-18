Prospecting Codes (July 2025) 

The prospect of getting platinum is higher with Prospecting codes.

Updated: July 18, 2025 Added new codes!

A long time ago, I went prospecting for gold with my grandma. In an unlucky chain of events, we found a landmine and had to contact the police. If you want to actually have a good time prospecting in a safe environment, use these Prospecting codes.

All Prospecting Codes List

Active Prospecting Codes

updateone: 10K Cash (New)

10K Cash newbeginning: 5K Cash (New)

Expired Prospecting Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Prospecting Codes

Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Prospecting codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Prospecting on Roblox. Press the Settings button at the top of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Claim and receive your goodies.

