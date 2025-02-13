Project Butterfly Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 13, 2025
Added a new code!
Build an army of cute butterflies in this absolutely adorable Roblox experience. Travel the vibrant world and collect Nectar and various kinds of food to fulfill your butterflies’ needs. If you stumble upon a challenge that you need help with, you can rely on Project Butterfly codes.
All Project Butterfly Codes List
Active Project Butterfly Codes
- RussoPlays??RussoPlayed!!!🎉🎉🎉: 2 Diamantine Jam, 10 Soul Jam, and 10 Goo Vials (New)
- 5000butters: 1k Amber and 48 hours of Primetime Effect
- TheReverie: 1 Stained Glass Egg, 1 Moonlight Treat, and 2 of each Colored Shimmer
- WelcomeToBeta: 48 hours of Primetime Effect, 1 Diamantine Egg, 24 Raspberries, 20 Corn, and 25 Grapes
Expired Project Butterfly Codes
- There are no expired Project Butterfly codes at the moment.
How to Redeem Codes in Project Butterfly
Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Project Butterfly codes:
- Launch Project Butterfly in Roblox.
- Click on the cogwheel icon in the menu at the top of the screen.
- Use the Enter a code field in the Promo Codes section to input an active code.
- Click on Redeem to grab your free goodies.
Published: Feb 13, 2025 07:50 am