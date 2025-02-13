Project Butterfly Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 13, 2025 Added a new code!

Build an army of cute butterflies in this absolutely adorable Roblox experience. Travel the vibrant world and collect Nectar and various kinds of food to fulfill your butterflies’ needs. If you stumble upon a challenge that you need help with, you can rely on Project Butterfly codes.

All Project Butterfly Codes List

Active Project Butterfly Codes

RussoPlays??RussoPlayed!!!🎉🎉🎉 : 2 Diamantine Jam, 10 Soul Jam, and 10 Goo Vials (New)

: 2 Diamantine Jam, 10 Soul Jam, and 10 Goo Vials 5000butters : 1k Amber and 48 hours of Primetime Effect

: 1k Amber and 48 hours of Primetime Effect TheReverie : 1 Stained Glass Egg, 1 Moonlight Treat, and 2 of each Colored Shimmer

: 1 Stained Glass Egg, 1 Moonlight Treat, and 2 of each Colored Shimmer WelcomeToBeta: 48 hours of Primetime Effect, 1 Diamantine Egg, 24 Raspberries, 20 Corn, and 25 Grapes

Expired Project Butterfly Codes

There are no expired Project Butterfly codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Project Butterfly

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Project Butterfly codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Project Butterfly in Roblox. Click on the cogwheel icon in the menu at the top of the screen. Use the Enter a code field in the Promo Codes section to input an active code. Click on Redeem to grab your free goodies.

