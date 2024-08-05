Bee Hive Kingdoms Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 5, 2024 We added new codes!

Beekeeping might be one of the most chill jobs out there, but that’s as long as you have a beekeeping suit, of course. In Roblox, you won’t need the suit, but you’ll need other resources to boost your hive’s production, and our list of Bee Hive Kingdoms codes will help you get them. Scroll down to check it out.

All Active Bee Hive Kingdoms Codes

1KLikes : Sapphire Egg, Activated Code Haste, Activated Convert Rate, Blessing, 1,000 Honey, Cupcake (New)

: Sapphire Egg, Activated Code Haste, Activated Convert Rate, Blessing, 1,000 Honey, Cupcake HoopsCupcake : 3,000 Honey, Activated Code Haste, Cupcake, Fruit Egg (New)

: 3,000 Honey, Activated Code Haste, Cupcake, Fruit Egg Release : 1,500 Honey, Activated Code Haste x10, Royal Jelly

: 1,500 Honey, Activated Code Haste x10, Royal Jelly JoinGroup : Cupcake, Activated Code Haste, Activated Convert Rate Blessing, 1,500 Honey

: Cupcake, Activated Code Haste, Activated Convert Rate Blessing, 1,500 Honey BIG: 1,500 Honey, Activated Code Haste, Cupcake

Expired Bee Hive Kingdoms Codes

BugCatcher

BugFlick

Summersmas

How to Redeem Codes in Bee Hive Kingdoms

Open Bee Hive Kingdoms on Roblox. Click on Settings in the docked menu on the left. Type your code into the input field at the top. Press Enter/Send to redeem the code.

What Is My Code Not Working?

The most common reason for non-working codes in Bee Hive Kingdoms is spelling mistakes. That’s because codes for this experience are case-sensitive and often long, mixing letters, numbers, and special symbols. To avoid them, just copy-paste the codes instead of typing them out.

Also, it could be that the code you tried to use has already expired or was already redeemed on your account. If either of those two things happens, you’ll get an appropriate notification on the bottom left of your screen.

How to Get More Bee Hive Kingdoms Codes

The best places to look for codes are the game’s Roblox store page and the Triple Bee Games Discord server. However, none of the lists you find there will be complete, and you’ll literally have to scroll through hundreds of messages to compile all the working codes yourself. So, it’s better just to bookmark this post instead and revisit it whenever you need boosts.

Anyhow, that does it for our list of codes for Bee Hive Kingdoms. I hope that your hive will be that much better now that you’ve gotten all these free boosts. Also, if you want to get all the newest codes for other popular titles, such as Project: Renewal Reborn and Bronze Legacy, be sure to bookmark the Roblox section on our website.

