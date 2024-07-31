Project: Renewal Reborn Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 30, 2024 We found some codes!

There are very few methods you can use to get resources for free in PRR and to catch them all, you’ll need to exploit each of them as much as possible. Now, we’ll make it a bit easier by doing some legwork for you. Here is a list of all available codes for Project Renewal Reborn, including instructions on how to claim them.

All Active Project: Renewal Reborn Codes

RoriaRevamp : 500,000 Money, Masterball (8 badges needed for redemption) (New)

: 500,000 Money, Masterball 6kMembers : Random Choice of Shiny Level 65 Dragonite, Tyranitar, Salamence, Metagross, Garchomp, Hydreigon, or Goodra (8 badges needed for redemption; limit 100 redemptions)

: Random Choice of Shiny Level 65 Dragonite, Tyranitar, Salamence, Metagross, Garchomp, Hydreigon, or Goodra GameUp : 75 BP, Legend RoPower for an Hour (activates instantly on redemption) (3 badges needed for redemption)

: 75 BP, Legend RoPower for an Hour (activates instantly on redemption) PokeCries : 250 BP, 100,000 Money, 10,000 TIX (2 badges needed for redemption)

: 250 BP, 100,000 Money, 10,000 TIX WeAreBackBaby : Partner Pikachu Level 15 (2 badges needed for redemption)

: Partner Pikachu Level 15 Equinox : Random Choice of Level 5 Shiny 6×31 Bagon or Beldum (2 badges needed for redemption)

: Random Choice of Level 5 Shiny 6×31 Bagon or Beldum UnDeservingButOk : 150 BP, 15,000 TIX, 35,000 Money, 3 UMV Batteries (2 badges needed for redemption)

: 150 BP, 15,000 TIX, 35,000 Money, 3 UMV Batteries 8KMembers : 200 BP, 10,000 TIX, Masterball ( limit 300 redemptions )

: 200 BP, 10,000 TIX, Masterball SorryforDownTime : 150 BP, Masterball (2 badges needed for redemption)

: 150 BP, Masterball SorryForShutdown : Level 5 Random Starter (Sprigatito, Quaxly, or Fuecoco), 30,000 Money (2 badges needed for redemption)

: Level 5 Random Starter (Sprigatito, Quaxly, or Fuecoco), 30,000 Money EggLogs : Masterball, 5 UMV Batteries, 200 BP

: Masterball, 5 UMV Batteries, 200 BP ThanksforPlaying : 15,000 TIX, 5,000 Money

: 15,000 TIX, 5,000 Money UltraAdventures : 50 BP, Masterball, Level 5 Kartana (4 badges needed for redemption)

: 50 BP, Masterball, Level 5 Kartana TapusFr : 150 BP, Masterball ( limit 300 redemptions )

: 150 BP, Masterball FreeMoneyz : 150 BP, 1,000 TIX, 15,000 Money (2 badges needed for redemption)

: 150 BP, 1,000 TIX, 15,000 Money DataResetOnceAgain : 20 Poke Balls, 250 BP, 100,000 Money (2 badges needed for redemption; limit 1,000 redemptions)

: 20 Poke Balls, 250 BP, 100,000 Money GameRelease : 20 Poke Balls, Medicine Potions, Level 5 Murkrow (you need to finish the tutorial to get Murkrow)

: 20 Poke Balls, Medicine Potions, Level 5 Murkrow Secret: Medicine Potions

Expired Project: Renewal Reborn Codes

PrideMonth



How to Redeem Codes in Project: Renewal Reborn

Open Project: Renewal Reborn on Roblox. Open the Menu on the left. Click on Options from the list. Click the right arrow to switch to page 2. Type your code into the input field. Hit Enter and then skip all the automated dialogues to claim the code.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Since codes for this game are case-sensitive and the whole redemptions process takes so long, I suggest you double-check your spelling before hitting enter. Also, you could simply copy-paste the codes instead of typing them out. This is also much easier if you’re on PC.

Now, there is also a chance that your spelling is fine but that the code you tried to redeem has already been used on your account or just expired. In that case, there is nothing you can do but move on to the next available code.

How to Get More Project: Renewal Reborn Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then the best place to start is the PPR Discord server. There, you can also find info on all the in-game mechanics, sneak peeks, patch notes, announcements, giveaways, and other PPR-related events.

I hope that all the codes we found help you out in your Project: Renewal Reborn journey. If you need codes for other experiences as well, you can probably find them in the Roblox section on our website. Also, be sure to bookmark this post to stay up-to-date on any new code releases.

