Bronze Legacy Codes – Brick Bronze (July 2024)

As in all other Brick Legacy games, catching them all will take a long time, especially if your data is lost during one of the reuploads (though that is less common now). Still, there are ways you can speed up your progress. Here is the full list of Bronze Legacy codes, including instructions on how to redeem them.

All Active Bronze Legacy Codes

EVPack : 10 PP Maxes, 10 EV Vitamins, 200 BP, 10,000 TIX, 75,000 Money (4 badges needed for redemption)

: 10 PP Maxes, 10 EV Vitamins, 200 BP, 10,000 TIX, 75,000 Money BreederPack : Destiny Knot, Everstone, Soothe Bell, 2,000 TIX, 80 BP (4 badges needed for redemption)

: Destiny Knot, Everstone, Soothe Bell, 2,000 TIX, 80 BP EndGame : 10 UMW Batteries, Macho Brace, Ability Capsule, Ability Patch, 100,000 Money, 200 BP, 2,000 TIX (8 badges needed for redemption)

: 10 UMW Batteries, Macho Brace, Ability Capsule, Ability Patch, 100,000 Money, 200 BP, 2,000 TIX MidGame : 10 Quick Balls, 10 Full Heals, 10 Revives, 10 Hyper Potions, 30,000 Money, 100 BP, 1,000 TIX (4 badges needed for redemption)

: 10 Quick Balls, 10 Full Heals, 10 Revives, 10 Hyper Potions, 30,000 Money, 100 BP, 1,000 TIX EarlyGame : 20 Pokeballs, 10 Super Potions, 10 Revives, 10 Full Heals, 10 UMV Batteries, 20,000 Money, 100 BP, 1,000 TIX (1 badge needed for redemption)

: 20 Pokeballs, 10 Super Potions, 10 Revives, 10 Full Heals, 10 UMV Batteries, 20,000 Money, 100 BP, 1,000 TIX GreeniesAreLazy: 10 Rare Candies (1 badge needed for redemption)

Expired Bronze Legacy Codes

SpringFever

GreenieRepellent

How to Redeem Codes in Bronze Legacy

Open Bronze Legacy on Roblox. Click on Menu all the way to the left. Click on Options at the bottom of the menu. Press the right arrow to switch to the 2nd page. Type your code into the input field at the top. Hit Enter/Send to claim the code.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Codes for this game are case-sensitive and often long, mixing uppercase and lowercase letters. So, if you’re typing them out by hand, there is a high chance of spelling mistakes. To avoid them, simply copy-paste the codes instead.

Also, check the text messages that appear on your screen for more info on the reason why the code redemption failed. If it’s an expired or already claimed code, there is nothing you can do but move on to the next one.

How to Get More Bronze Legacy Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, then the first place you should visit is the Bronze Legacy Wikia. Also, you can try the BronzeMedals Roblox group, though the info there is fairly random.

Whatever you choose to do, know that you might be wasting your time, as we check those places regularly, updating the list if needed. So, if you just want to get the codes without much effort, bookmark this post and revisit it whenever you run out of boosts.

Anyway, that does it for our list of codes for Bronze Legacy. If you want to have updated code lists for other experiences at your disposal at all times, be sure to bookmark the Roblox section on our website. There, you’ll also find tier lists, progression guides, and other tips and tricks essential to progression in all those games.

