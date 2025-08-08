Crab Royale Codes (August 2025)

If you're looking for the latest news on Crab Royale codes, you're exactly where you need to be!

Updated: August 8, 2025 Added new codes!

Crabs with guns—what else could you ask for in a thrilling PvP shooter? Use Crab Royale codes to add some fabulous cosmetics to the mix, and you’re ready to blow away your opponents in style. You can even claim country-specific skins for your guns, so grab them while you can.

All Crab Royale Codes List

Active Crab Royale Codes

Thxfor15KFavs : 5k Cash and a bunch of Crates (New)

: 5k Cash and a bunch of Crates Thxfor15Kmembers : 15k Cash and a bunch of Crates (New)

: 15k Cash and a bunch of Crates 1.5millionvisits : 10k Cash (New)

: 10k Cash THANKYOUFOR10KLIKES! : 10k Coins and a bunch of Crates (New)

: 10k Coins and a bunch of Crates 1MVISITS : 10k Cash, 2 Basic Pearl Crates, and a Party Crab Skin

: 10k Cash, 2 Basic Pearl Crates, and a Party Crab Skin 4kgroupmembers : 4k Cash

: 4k Cash bosnia and herzegovina : 75 Cash and a Bosnia and Herzegovina Gun Skin

: 75 Cash and a Bosnia and Herzegovina Gun Skin italy : 75 Cash and an Italy Gun Skin

: 75 Cash and an Italy Gun Skin texas : 75 Cash and a Texas Gun Skin

: 75 Cash and a Texas Gun Skin herebeforerelease: 2k Cash and a bunch of Crates

Expired Crab Royale Codes

500kvisits

How to Redeem Codes in Crab Royale

Redeeming Crab Royale codes is a simple task—just follow these steps:

Launch Crab Royale in Roblox. Press the gift icon in the bottom-left corner. Enter a working code into the textbox. Hit Submit to collect your free rewards.

