Crab Royale Codes (August 2025)

Crabs with guns—what else could you ask for in a thrilling PvP shooter? Use Crab Royale codes to add some fabulous cosmetics to the mix, and you’re ready to blow away your opponents in style. You can even claim country-specific skins for your guns, so grab them while you can.
All Crab Royale Codes List
Active Crab Royale Codes
- Thxfor15KFavs: 5k Cash and a bunch of Crates (New)
- Thxfor15Kmembers: 15k Cash and a bunch of Crates (New)
- 1.5millionvisits: 10k Cash (New)
- THANKYOUFOR10KLIKES!: 10k Coins and a bunch of Crates (New)
- 1MVISITS: 10k Cash, 2 Basic Pearl Crates, and a Party Crab Skin
- 4kgroupmembers: 4k Cash
- bosnia and herzegovina: 75 Cash and a Bosnia and Herzegovina Gun Skin
- italy: 75 Cash and an Italy Gun Skin
- texas: 75 Cash and a Texas Gun Skin
- herebeforerelease: 2k Cash and a bunch of Crates
Expired Crab Royale Codes
- 500kvisits
How to Redeem Codes in Crab Royale
Redeeming Crab Royale codes is a simple task—just follow these steps:
- Launch Crab Royale in Roblox.
- Press the gift icon in the bottom-left corner.
- Enter a working code into the textbox.
- Hit Submit to collect your free rewards.
