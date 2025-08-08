Forgot password
Crab Royale Codes (August 2025)

If you're looking for the latest news on Crab Royale codes, you're exactly where you need to be!
Published: Aug 8, 2025

Updated: August 8, 2025

Added new codes!

Crabs with guns—what else could you ask for in a thrilling PvP shooter? Use Crab Royale codes to add some fabulous cosmetics to the mix, and you’re ready to blow away your opponents in style. You can even claim country-specific skins for your guns, so grab them while you can.

All Crab Royale Codes List

Active Crab Royale Codes

  • Thxfor15KFavs: 5k Cash and a bunch of Crates (New)
  • Thxfor15Kmembers: 15k Cash and a bunch of Crates (New)
  • 1.5millionvisits: 10k Cash (New)
  • THANKYOUFOR10KLIKES!: 10k Coins and a bunch of Crates (New)
  • 1MVISITS: 10k Cash, 2 Basic Pearl Crates, and a Party Crab Skin
  • 4kgroupmembers: 4k Cash
  • bosnia and herzegovina: 75 Cash and a Bosnia and Herzegovina Gun Skin
  • italy: 75 Cash and an Italy Gun Skin
  • texas: 75 Cash and a Texas Gun Skin
  • herebeforerelease: 2k Cash and a bunch of Crates

Expired Crab Royale Codes

  • 500kvisits

How to Redeem Codes in Crab Royale

Redeeming Crab Royale codes is a simple task—just follow these steps:

How to redeem Crab Royale codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Crab Royale in Roblox.
  2. Press the gift icon in the bottom-left corner.
  3. Enter a working code into the textbox.
  4. Hit Submit to collect your free rewards.

If you’re a big Roblox fan, we know that you can never get enough of free goodies. That’s why we’ve got our extensive Roblox Codes section for you to explore right now!

