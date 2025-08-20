Project: Basketball Codes (August 2025) [MOON]

Win the title with your expertise and Project: Basketball codes.

Updated August 20, 2025 We added new codes!

Use our Project: Basketball codes to gain Lucky Spins in this thrilling basketball game. Have fun competing against the other team with your unique abilities and use the Spins to win more easily. Choose your favorite player, step onto the court, and lead the game!

The list of all Project: Basketball Codes

Active Codes

UPPER1: 10 Lucky Spins

10 Lucky Spins KOKU: 5 Lucky Spins

5 Lucky Spins EVENING: 5 Lucky Spins

5 Lucky Spins MOON: 20 Normal Spins

20 Normal Spins MOONBALL: 5 Lucky Spins

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Project: Basketball

Redeem Project: Basketball Codes in the following way:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Project: Basketball in Roblox. Press the Codes button at the bottom of the screen. Type a code into the text field. Click Redeem to gain goodies.

