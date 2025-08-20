Forgot password
Promo image for Project: Basketball.
Image via Sub Studios
Project: Basketball Codes (August 2025) [MOON]

Win the title with your expertise and Project: Basketball codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Aug 20, 2025 08:55 am

Updated August 20, 2025

We added new codes!

Use our Project: Basketball codes to gain Lucky Spins in this thrilling basketball game. Have fun competing against the other team with your unique abilities and use the Spins to win more easily. Choose your favorite player, step onto the court, and lead the game!

The list of all Project: Basketball Codes

Active Codes

  • UPPER1: 10 Lucky Spins
  • KOKU: 5 Lucky Spins
  • EVENING: 5 Lucky Spins
  • MOON: 20 Normal Spins
  • MOONBALL: 5 Lucky Spins

Expired Codes

  • There are no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Project: Basketball

Redeem Project: Basketball Codes in the following way:

How to redeem codes in Project: Basketball.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Project: Basketball in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Type a code into the text field.
  4. Click Redeem to gain goodies.

Search for more codes for various other titles in our Roblox Codes section.

