Popmarket Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Looking for the newest Popmarket Simulator codes? We've got them all right here on Twinfinite!

Updated: July 23, 2025 Added new codes!

If you’ve always dreamed about opening a store with licenses on all the current fads, grab these Popmarket Simulator codes and get down to business. You’re going to need all the cash you can get to own the rights to Angry Birds, Digimon, Plants vs. Zombies, and other trendy figurines.

All Popmarket Simulator Codes List

Active Popmarket Simulator Codes

Great5k: $700

Expired Popmarket Simulator Codes

Amazing2500

like500

like1000

How to Redeem Codes in Popmarket Simulator

Follow our guide below to redeem all your Popmarket Simulator codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Popmarket Simulator in Roblox. Press the Z key to bring up your phone. Open the Code app. Input an active code into the textbox. Click on Enter to claim your freebies.

