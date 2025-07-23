Popmarket Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 23, 2025
Added new codes!
If you’ve always dreamed about opening a store with licenses on all the current fads, grab these Popmarket Simulator codes and get down to business. You’re going to need all the cash you can get to own the rights to Angry Birds, Digimon, Plants vs. Zombies, and other trendy figurines.
All Popmarket Simulator Codes List
Active Popmarket Simulator Codes
- Great5k: $700
Expired Popmarket Simulator Codes
- Amazing2500
- like500
- like1000
How to Redeem Codes in Popmarket Simulator
Follow our guide below to redeem all your Popmarket Simulator codes:
- Run Popmarket Simulator in Roblox.
- Press the Z key to bring up your phone.
- Open the Code app.
- Input an active code into the textbox.
- Click on Enter to claim your freebies.
Published: Jul 23, 2025 05:02 am