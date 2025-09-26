PGA TOUR Ultimate Golf Simulator Codes (September 2025) 

Updated September 25, 2025: Added new codes!

Not everyone can be Tiger Woods and just hold a driver like it’s nothing and sink hole-in-ones with their eyes closed. Some of us, need to redeem PGA TOUR Ultimate Gold Simulator codes in order to get half the power Tiger Woods has.

All PGA TOUR Ultimate Golf Simulator Codes List

Active PGA TOUR Ultimate Golf Simulator Codes

SorryForTheDelay : 50 Spins

50 Spins UPDATEISREAL : 75 Spins

75 Spins ThanksForPlaying!! : 45 Spins

45 Spins UPDATE4SOON: 50 Spins

50 Spins THANKSFORBEINGLOYAL: 55 Spins

55 Spins ROADTHETOAD: 25 Spins

25 Spins HAPPY4THOFJULY: 50 Spins

Expired PGA TOUR Ultimate Golf Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem PGA TOUR Ultimate Golf Simulator Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in PGA TOUR Ultimate Golf Simulator , just follow the guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch PGA TOUR Ultimate Golf Simulator on Roblox. Press the Settings button on the top of the screen. Press the Open button at the top of Settings. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Confirm and receive your goodies.

