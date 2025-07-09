Pet Tower Defense Codes (July 2025)

Give your dogs some treats in the form of Pet Tower Defense codes.

Updated: July 9, 2025 Added a new code.

Let’s go back to the good old days when dogs used to help protect property instead of conquering the whole couch. While this is the cutest TD game on Roblox, it still won’t pull any punches. To help your animal pals save the base, you’ll need some Pet Tower Defense codes.

All Pet Tower Defense Codes List

Working Pet Tower Defense Codes

RELEASE: Free Rewards (New)

Expired Pet Tower Defense Codes

There are currently no expired Pet Tower Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Tower Defense

Follow the tutorial, to redeem Pet Tower Defense codes with ease:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Pet Tower Defense on Roblox. Reach Level 10. Visit the Codes NPC in the middle of the lobby. Enter the code in the text box. Click Confirm to get your rewards.

