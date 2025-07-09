Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Pet Tower Defense promo art
Image via Best Games TM
Category:
Codes

Pet Tower Defense Codes (July 2025)

Give your dogs some treats in the form of Pet Tower Defense codes.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jul 9, 2025 04:57 am

Updated: July 9, 2025

Added a new code.

Recommended Videos

Let’s go back to the good old days when dogs used to help protect property instead of conquering the whole couch. While this is the cutest TD game on Roblox, it still won’t pull any punches. To help your animal pals save the base, you’ll need some Pet Tower Defense codes.

All Pet Tower Defense Codes List

Working Pet Tower Defense Codes 

  • RELEASE: Free Rewards (New)

Expired Pet Tower Defense Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Pet Tower Defense codes.

Related: Food Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Tower Defense

Follow the tutorial, to redeem Pet Tower Defense codes with ease:

How to redeem Pet Tower Defense codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Pet Tower Defense on Roblox.
  2. Reach Level 10.
  3. Visit the Codes NPC in the middle of the lobby.
  4. Enter the code in the text box.
  5. Click Confirm to get your rewards.

For more free rewards in other Roblox experiences, explore the rest of our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.