Octopus Game promo art
Image via Jex Games
Octopus Game Codes (January 2025) [UPD]

Redeem the Octopus Game codes and let the games begin!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jan 27, 2025 06:28 am

Updated: January 27, 2025

Added new codes!

Step aside, squids—it’s octopus time! Aside from the change of a cephalopod, the rest of this Roblox experience follows the well-known formula. To escape the looming shadow of debt, you’ll have to survive a series of deadly challenges and, of course, redeem the Octopus Game codes.

All Octopus Game Codes List

Working Octopus Game Codes 

  • SOSOSORRYFORTHEBUGS: 400k Cash (New)
  • 500KGROUPMEMBERS: 500k Cash and 1 Outfit Case (New)

Expired Octopus Game Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Octopus Game codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Octopus Game

Follow the instructions below to redeem your Octopus Game codes:

How to redeem Octopus Game codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Octopus Game on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll down until you reach the Redeem Codes section of the Robux shop.
  4. Enter a working code into the Code text box.
  5. Press the Redeem button and claim your rewards.

