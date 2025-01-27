Octopus Game Codes (January 2025) [UPD]

Updated: January 27, 2025 Added new codes!

Step aside, squids—it’s octopus time! Aside from the change of a cephalopod, the rest of this Roblox experience follows the well-known formula. To escape the looming shadow of debt, you’ll have to survive a series of deadly challenges and, of course, redeem the Octopus Game codes.

All Octopus Game Codes List

Working Octopus Game Codes

SOSOSORRYFORTHEBUGS : 400k Cash (New)

: 400k Cash 500KGROUPMEMBERS: 500k Cash and 1 Outfit Case (New)

Expired Octopus Game Codes

There are currently no expired Octopus Game codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Octopus Game

Follow the instructions below to redeem your Octopus Game codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Octopus Game on Roblox. Click the Shop icon on the left side of the screen. Scroll down until you reach the Redeem Codes section of the Robux shop. Enter a working code into the Code text box. Press the Redeem button and claim your rewards.

