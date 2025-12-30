Forgot password
Nightshift Tower Defense Codes (December 2025)

Clock in for the graveyard shift—survival not guaranteed unless you use Nightshift Tower Defense codes!
Updated: Dec 30, 2025 04:26 am

Updated: December 30, 2025

We added the latest codes!

Welcome to Nightshift Tower Defense, where your security job just got a whole lot scarier. When the lights go out, and the animatronics wake up, you’ll need more than a flashlight to make it ’til morning. You’ll need codes!

All Nightshift Tower Defense Codes List

Active Nightshift Tower Defense Codes

  • riddleriddling1: Free rewards (10 Wins needed)
  • 300kvisits: Free rewards (10 Wins needed)
  • merryshiftmas: Free rewards (20 Wins needed)
  • bear5: Free rewards
  • thx4playing: Free rewards
  • beta: Free rewards
  • 10kvisits: Free rewards
  • 25kvisits: Free rewards
  • 50kvisits: Free rewards
  • 100kvisits: Free rewards
  • SorryForDowntime: Free rewards

Expired Nightshift Tower Defense Codes

  • There are no expired Nightshift Tower Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Nightshift Tower Defense

Before you dive into animatronic hell, make sure you’ve redeemed the Nightshift Tower Defense codes like this:

How to redeem Nightshift Tower Defense codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Nightshift Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel button.
  3. Input a code into the textbox.
  4. Hit Enter to claim goodies.

Check out the Official Nightshift Tower Defense Trello for everything you need to dominate the night shift! Find detailed tower stats, enemy weaknesses, upgrade paths, boss strategies, and all the latest game updates. Whether you’re a rookie guard or a seasoned survivor, Trello’s got your back with the intel you need to master every wave!

Why play on hard mode when you can play for FREE? We’re dropping massive rewards over at our Roblox Codes hub!

