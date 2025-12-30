Nightshift Tower Defense Codes (December 2025)

Clock in for the graveyard shift—survival not guaranteed unless you use Nightshift Tower Defense codes!

Updated: December 30, 2025 We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Welcome to Nightshift Tower Defense, where your security job just got a whole lot scarier. When the lights go out, and the animatronics wake up, you’ll need more than a flashlight to make it ’til morning. You’ll need codes!

All Nightshift Tower Defense Codes List

Active Nightshift Tower Defense Codes

riddleriddling1 : Free rewards (10 Wins needed)

: Free rewards (10 Wins needed) 300kvisits : Free rewards (10 Wins needed)

: Free rewards (10 Wins needed) merryshiftmas : Free rewards (20 Wins needed)

: Free rewards (20 Wins needed) bear5 : Free rewards

: Free rewards thx4playing : Free rewards

: Free rewards beta : Free rewards

: Free rewards 10kvisits : Free rewards

: Free rewards 25kvisits : Free rewards

: Free rewards 50kvisits : Free rewards

: Free rewards 100kvisits : Free rewards

: Free rewards SorryForDowntime: Free rewards

Expired Nightshift Tower Defense Codes

There are no expired Nightshift Tower Defense codes.

Related: Five Nights: Hunted Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Nightshift Tower Defense

Before you dive into animatronic hell, make sure you’ve redeemed the Nightshift Tower Defense codes like this:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Nightshift Tower Defense in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button. Input a code into the textbox. Hit Enter to claim goodies.

Nightshift Tower Defense Trello Link

Check out the Official Nightshift Tower Defense Trello for everything you need to dominate the night shift! Find detailed tower stats, enemy weaknesses, upgrade paths, boss strategies, and all the latest game updates. Whether you’re a rookie guard or a seasoned survivor, Trello’s got your back with the intel you need to master every wave!

Why play on hard mode when you can play for FREE? We’re dropping massive rewards over at our Roblox Codes hub!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy