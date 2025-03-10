Lucky Block Legends Codes (March 2025) [UPD]

Updated: March 10, 2025 Added new codes!

The blocks in this game are lucky, and the only way to find out what they contain is to whack them with your sword. Use Lucky Block Legends codes to get stronger whacking tools and make unlocking new worlds with even more blocks in them an easy job.

All Lucky Block Legends Codes List

Working Lucky Block Legends Codes

FREE62 —Redeem for 800 Gems and other rewards (New)

—Redeem for 800 Gems and other rewards Update4—Redeem for 444 Gems and other rewards (New)

Expired Lucky Block Legends Codes

Valentines

Update2

Update3

Release

How to Redeem Codes in Lucky Block Legends

The process of redeeming Lucky Block Legends codes isn’t based on luck but on following the steps and being precise. Here’s what you need to do:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Lucky Block Legends in Roblox. Press the shopping cart icon in the menu on the left. Scroll down until you reach Codes. Input a working code by using the Enter Code field. Press Redeem to get your free rewards.

