Screenshot by Twinfinite
Codes

Lucky Block Legends Codes (March 2025) [UPD]

Open blocks faster with the help of Lucky Block Legends codes.
Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Mar 10, 2025 09:09 am

Updated: March 10, 2025

Added new codes!

The blocks in this game are lucky, and the only way to find out what they contain is to whack them with your sword. Use Lucky Block Legends codes to get stronger whacking tools and make unlocking new worlds with even more blocks in them an easy job.

All Lucky Block Legends Codes List

Working Lucky Block Legends Codes

  • FREE62—Redeem for 800 Gems and other rewards (New)
  • Update4—Redeem for 444 Gems and other rewards (New)

Expired Lucky Block Legends Codes

  • Valentines
  • Update2
  • Update3
  • Release

How to Redeem Codes in Lucky Block Legends

The process of redeeming Lucky Block Legends codes isn’t based on luck but on following the steps and being precise. Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Launch Lucky Block Legends in Roblox.
  2. Press the shopping cart icon in the menu on the left.
  3. Scroll down until you reach Codes.
  4. Input a working code by using the Enter Code field.
  5. Press Redeem to get your free rewards.

If you’ve had enough of whacking blocks and want to try different Roblox experiences, browse our Roblox Codes section and collect all the free stuff that you find along the way.

