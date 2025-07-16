Loot Fish Codes (July 2025) 

Updated July 16, 2025
Added new codes!
Catching fish with your fishing pole is so 2015. Get with the times. Now everyone simply has a net gun and shoots at fish. Or, if you are morally bankrupt, steal everyone else’s hard work that they deserved with Loot Fish codes.
All Loot Fish Codes List
Active Loot Fish Codes
- Fish_boost: Luck Potion (New)
- K_25LIKEs: Luck potion
- 12k_LIkES: Luck potion
- 5k_LiKEs: Luck potion
- 1k_likeS: Luck potion
- 100_LIKES: Luck potion
- NEW : Luck potion
Expired Loot Fish Codes
- There are currently no expired Loot Fish codes.
How to Redeem Loot Fish Codes
Here is how to redeem codes in Loot Fish, simply follow below:
- Launch Loot Fish on Roblox.
- Press the Settings button in the top right corner of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit OK and receive your goodies.
