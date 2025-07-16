Loot Fish Codes (July 2025) 

Updated July 16, 2025 Added new codes!

Catching fish with your fishing pole is so 2015. Get with the times. Now everyone simply has a net gun and shoots at fish. Or, if you are morally bankrupt, steal everyone else’s hard work that they deserved with Loot Fish codes.

All Loot Fish Codes List

Active Loot Fish Codes

Fish_boost : Luck Potion (New)

Luck Potion K_25LIKEs : Luck potion

Luck potion 12k_LIkES : Luck potion

Luck potion 5k_LiKEs : Luck potion

Luck potion 1k_likeS : Luck potion

Luck potion 100_LIKES : Luck potion

Luck potion NEW : Luck potion

Expired Loot Fish Codes

There are currently no expired Loot Fish codes.

How to Redeem Loot Fish Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Loot Fish, simply follow below:

Launch Loot Fish on Roblox. Press the Settings button in the top right corner of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit OK and receive your goodies.

