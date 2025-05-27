Forgot password
Kingdom of Magic Tycoon Codes (May 2025)

To build your magic kingdom, you need plenty of Mana. Luckily, Kingdom of Magic codes are here to help with that.
Published: May 27, 2025 05:27 am

Updated: May 27, 2025

Added new codes!

Magic is real, and you can feel it coursing through your veins. Now, you must build your magical tower and protect it from other wizards who think they are better than you. Kingdom of Magic Tycoon codes are here to help you gain an advantage over those hacks.

All Kingdom of Magic Tycoon Codes List

Active Kingdom of Magic Tycoon Codes

  • 500Likes!: 100k Mana and 250 Premium Mana (New)
  • 100Likes!: 100k Mana and 250 Premium Mana (New)
  • 250Likes!: 100k Mana and 250 Premium Mana (New)
  • Update1: 10k Mana and 50 Premium Mana (New)

Expired Kingdom of Magic Tycoon Codes

  • There are currently no expired Kingdom of Magic Tycoon codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Kingdom of Magic Tycoon

You don’t need to be a wizard to figure out how to redeem Kingdom of Magic Tycoon codes—here’s what you need to do:

  1. Launch Kingdom of Magic Tycoon in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Codes button in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Use the Write Here field to input a code from our article.
  4. Hit OK to collect your free goodies.

There are many more magical codes to be found by browsing our Roblox Codes section. Collect the free rewards in your favorite Roblox games before they go poof forever!

