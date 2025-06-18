Forgot password
Kayak Racing promo art
Image by Rapid Racer
Kayak Racing Codes (June 2025) [X2]

Fight against the current and be the first kayaker to cross the finish line - all with a little help from Kayak Racing codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Jun 18, 2025 06:16 am

Updated: June 18, 2025

Added new codes!

We’ve had a chance to race planes, trucks, cars, and even capybaras! Finally, we have a Roblox title where you can grab a paddle and challenge players to an old-fashioned kayak race. Aquatic sports are won by strength, attrition, and, in this case, some Kayak Racing codes for good measure.

All Kayak Racing Codes List

Working Kayak Racing Codes

  • RELEASE: Double Wins Potion (New)
  • Brianrot: Double Wins Potion, Luck Potion (New)

Expired Kayak Racing Codes

  • There are currently no expired Kayak Racing codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Kayak Racing

There’s only one tried-and-true way of redeeming Kayak Racing codes. Here’s how you can do it:

How to redeem Kayak Racing codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Kayak Racing in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button (1) on the left side of the screen.
  3. Press the Code tab (2) at the top of the Shop window.
  4. Type in your code into the Code text box (3).
  5. Press the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.

