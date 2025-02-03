Jujutsu Odyssey (February 2025)

Updated: February 3, 2025 Found new codes.

Recommended Videos

Every decision has its consequences, so think twice before each move. There is something challenging waiting for you at every step, and that’s why you should use Jujutsu Odyssey codes while finding your destiny. To grab various freebies, try using them as soon as possible since they expire fast.

All Jujutsu Odyssey Codes List

Working Jujutsu Odyssey Codes

ONEMORESHUT : 50 Clan Spins (New)

: 50 Clan Spins SHIFTLOCKNEW : 2x Mastery for 2 hours (New)

: 2x Mastery for 2 hours 3KLIKES : 40 Clan Spins (New)

: 40 Clan Spins EARLYSUPPORTER : Tensa Zangetsu Outfit or a Chrollo’s Cloak

: Tensa Zangetsu Outfit or a Chrollo’s Cloak 2KLIKES : 25 Clan Spins

: 25 Clan Spins WHATADELAYISOLD : 10 Clan Spins

: 10 Clan Spins OUTNOW: 15 Clan Spins

Expired Jujutsu Odyssey Codes

HANAMI_CHOSO_NEXT_UPDATE

JUJUTSUODYSSEYRELEASE

RELEASETIME

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Odyssey

If you want to redeem Jujutsu Odyssey codes right away, follow our instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Jujutsu Odyssey in Roblox and choose the slot. Insert a code into the REDEEM CODE text box at the bottom-right corner. Hit the Claim button and enjoy your rewards.

Jujutsu Odyssey Trello Link

If you want to expand your knowledge of the game or be among the first ones to hear about the latest changes, updates, or other valuable info, the Jujutsu Odyssey Trello board is a perfect place for you. Visit it whenever you like since it’s entirely free to use.

For more free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy