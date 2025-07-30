Hug or Pass Codes (July 2025)

Updated July 30, 2025 We searched for new codes!

This game is the perfect example of how reality TV shows work. Lining up to get hugs, but only the cool-looking avatars usually get one, and the default Robloxians don’t. Shallow, in my opinion, and what’s worse, the game doesn’t have Hug or Pass codes.

All Hug or Pass Codes List

Active Hug or Pass Codes

There are no active Hug or Pass codes.

Expired Hug or Pass Codes

There are no expired Hug or Pass codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Hug or Pass

There isn’t a Hug or Pass code redemption system, which is sad news. You’re going to have to customize your character to the best of your abilities to get those hugs. Maybe the developers will add codes one day, just not today.

