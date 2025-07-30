Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Hug or Pass.
Image via Hug Playworks
Category:
Codes

Hug or Pass Codes (July 2025)

Hug or Pass codes would make this shallow experience more fun.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Jul 30, 2025 07:36 am

Updated July 30, 2025

We searched for new codes!

Recommended Videos

This game is the perfect example of how reality TV shows work. Lining up to get hugs, but only the cool-looking avatars usually get one, and the default Robloxians don’t. Shallow, in my opinion, and what’s worse, the game doesn’t have Hug or Pass codes.

All Hug or Pass Codes List

Active Hug or Pass Codes

  • There are no active Hug or Pass codes.

Expired Hug or Pass Codes

  • There are no expired Hug or Pass codes.

Related: Roblox Schedule Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Hug or Pass

In-game screenshot of Hug or Pass.
Screenshot by Twinfinite

There isn’t a Hug or Pass code redemption system, which is sad news. You’re going to have to customize your character to the best of your abilities to get those hugs. Maybe the developers will add codes one day, just not today.

We have prepared a lot more in the rest of our Roblox Codes section. Keep digging through Twinfinite to find more goodies.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.