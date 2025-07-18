Grimoires Reborn Codes (July 2025) [RELEASE + QOL]

Redeem Grimoires Reborn codes, and you'll STILL die within the first few seconds of the game! Wanna bet?

Updated: July 18, 2025 We found new codes!

Even if you didn’t play the original Grimoire Roblox game, you’ll find plenty to love about the rework! As the game has been rebuilt from the ground up, it received tons of new magic, weapons, quests and tools. And there are new Grimoires Reborn codes instead of the old ones, too!

All Grimoires Reborn Codes List

Active Grimoires Reborn Codes

RELEASE! : Free rewards

: Free rewards FUNZY: Free rewards

Expired Grimoires Reborn Codes

There are no expired codes (if you don’t count codes for the old game).

How to Redeem Grimoires Reborn Codes

Here’s the full code redemption method in Grimoires Reborn:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Grimoires Reborn on Roblox. Stay in the Safe Zone as you redeem codes, otherwise you won’t live long enough to paste the code! Go to Info. Type in or paste your code in the text box. Click on Redeem to receive your reward. Exit the Safe Zone and die immediately!

