Grimoires Reborn Codes (July 2025) [RELEASE + QOL]

Redeem Grimoires Reborn codes, and you'll STILL die within the first few seconds of the game! Wanna bet?
Uroš Ignjatović
Published: Jul 18, 2025 09:52 am

Updated: July 18, 2025

We found new codes!

Even if you didn’t play the original Grimoire Roblox game, you’ll find plenty to love about the rework! As the game has been rebuilt from the ground up, it received tons of new magic, weapons, quests and tools. And there are new Grimoires Reborn codes instead of the old ones, too!

All Grimoires Reborn Codes List

Active Grimoires Reborn Codes

  • RELEASE!: Free rewards
  • FUNZY: Free rewards

Expired Grimoires Reborn Codes

  • There are no expired codes (if you don’t count codes for the old game).

How to Redeem Grimoires Reborn Codes

Here’s the full code redemption method in Grimoires Reborn:

  1. Launch Grimoires Reborn on Roblox.
  2. Stay in the Safe Zone as you redeem codes, otherwise you won’t live long enough to paste the code!
  3. Go to Info.
  4. Type in or paste your code in the text box.
  5. Click on Redeem to receive your reward.
  6. Exit the Safe Zone and die immediately!

Author
Uroš enjoys two things: simulation games and free stuff. Of course he fell in love with Roblox as soon as it took off! Now he's into anything that shows even a hint of anime and/or RPG and, yes, that includes titles like Dead Rails and Fisch. If he's not hunting for freebies in games (Roblox or otherwise), you can find him playing the piano in a bar or working out (leg day is a must!).