Fly to Space Codes (June 2025)

The Final Frontier is in your grasp! Redeem Fly to Space codes to reach distant stars and break every flight record known to man.

Updated: June 18, 2025 Added a new code!

The Moon looks so close when you look at it from the ground, but what if I told you you can jump high enough to reach it? All it takes is a little momentum and a few pets to give you a little nudge and, of course, Fly to Space codes!

All Fly to Space Codes List

Working Fly to Space Codes

FL_Release: 4k Flight (New)

Expired Fly to Space Codes

There are currently no expired Fly to Space codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Fly to Space

There’s only one way to redeem Fly to Space codes, and here’s how you can do it:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Fly to Space in Roblox. Press the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen. Enter your code into the Type Code Here field (2). Press the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.

