Finch Friend Codes (February 2026)

You can share your achievements with others via Finch friend codes.

Updated: February 25, 2026 We added the latest friend codes!

Recommended Videos

Ready to make a change in your life? Hatch a Finch pet and start living healthy! These little birds are full of love and compassion. You can share your struggles, and they’ll help you find a healthier routine for body and mind. Use Finch friend codes to share your journey with others.

All Finch Friend Codes List

Active Finch Friend Codes

K1F7V4YCKV : Free rewards

: Free rewards W815RA5NQF : Free rewards

: Free rewards RMF6W82RKM : Free rewards

: Free rewards TMJPNTZD153 : Free rewards

: Free rewards CEFQ8S5H1L6 : Free rewards

: Free rewards J8H2X5LPG17: Free rewards

Free rewards FHQ1VV3ALV4 : Free rewards

: Free rewards N3EWWQK4W81 : Free rewards

: Free rewards AVRCJ9J9BV5 : Free rewards

: Free rewards XVKCAS4JVV : Free rewards

: Free rewards 2VNZ4VY9VE : Free rewards

: Free rewards EBWW9D79V96 : Free rewards

: Free rewards 8EGDVGEHKD1 : Free rewards

: Free rewards Y1LD254ZB7 : Free rewards

: Free rewards NE9Z4RXGP26: Free rewards

Expired Finch Friend Codes

There are no expired Finch friend codes.

Related: Pokemon Go Codes

How to Redeem Friend Codes in Finch

Redeeming friend codes in Finch is easy! Just do the following:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Finch on your device. Tap the Friends button in the main menu. Press the Add Friend button. Tap the Enter Code button. Type a code into the textbox. Press Find Friend to send a request.

Don’t leave free items on the table! We’re constantly updating our Codes section with the best rewards around.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy