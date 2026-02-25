Forgot password
Finch Friend Codes (February 2026)

You can share your achievements with others via Finch friend codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Feb 25, 2026 04:49 am

Updated: February 25, 2026

We added the latest friend codes!

Ready to make a change in your life? Hatch a Finch pet and start living healthy! These little birds are full of love and compassion. You can share your struggles, and they’ll help you find a healthier routine for body and mind. Use Finch friend codes to share your journey with others.

All Finch Friend Codes List

Active Finch Friend Codes

  • K1F7V4YCKV: Free rewards
  • W815RA5NQF: Free rewards
  • RMF6W82RKM: Free rewards
  • TMJPNTZD153: Free rewards
  • CEFQ8S5H1L6: Free rewards
  • J8H2X5LPG17: Free rewards 
  • FHQ1VV3ALV4: Free rewards
  • N3EWWQK4W81: Free rewards
  • AVRCJ9J9BV5: Free rewards
  • XVKCAS4JVV: Free rewards
  • 2VNZ4VY9VE: Free rewards
  • EBWW9D79V96: Free rewards
  • 8EGDVGEHKD1: Free rewards
  • Y1LD254ZB7: Free rewards
  • NE9Z4RXGP26: Free rewards

Expired Finch Friend Codes

  • There are no expired Finch friend codes.

How to Redeem Friend Codes in Finch

Redeeming friend codes in Finch is easy! Just do the following:

How to redeem Finch friend codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Finch on your device.
  2. Tap the Friends button in the main menu.
  3. Press the Add Friend button.
  4. Tap the Enter Code button.
  5. Type a code into the textbox.
  6. Press Find Friend to send a request.

