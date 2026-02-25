Finch Friend Codes (February 2026)

Updated: February 25, 2026
We added the latest friend codes!
Ready to make a change in your life? Hatch a Finch pet and start living healthy! These little birds are full of love and compassion. You can share your struggles, and they’ll help you find a healthier routine for body and mind. Use Finch friend codes to share your journey with others.
All Finch Friend Codes List
Active Finch Friend Codes
- K1F7V4YCKV: Free rewards
- W815RA5NQF: Free rewards
- RMF6W82RKM: Free rewards
- TMJPNTZD153: Free rewards
- CEFQ8S5H1L6: Free rewards
- J8H2X5LPG17: Free rewards
- FHQ1VV3ALV4: Free rewards
- N3EWWQK4W81: Free rewards
- AVRCJ9J9BV5: Free rewards
- XVKCAS4JVV: Free rewards
- 2VNZ4VY9VE: Free rewards
- EBWW9D79V96: Free rewards
- 8EGDVGEHKD1: Free rewards
- Y1LD254ZB7: Free rewards
- NE9Z4RXGP26: Free rewards
Expired Finch Friend Codes
- There are no expired Finch friend codes.
How to Redeem Friend Codes in Finch
Redeeming friend codes in Finch is easy! Just do the following:
- Run Finch on your device.
- Tap the Friends button in the main menu.
- Press the Add Friend button.
- Tap the Enter Code button.
- Type a code into the textbox.
- Press Find Friend to send a request.
Don’t leave free items on the table! We’re constantly updating our Codes section with the best rewards around.
Updated: Feb 25, 2026 04:49 am