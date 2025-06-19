Forgot password
FIFA Rivals Codes (June 2025)

Score big with FIFA Rivals codes!
Published: Jun 19, 2025 09:18 am

Updated: June 19, 2025

We looked for codes.

If you’re a fan of soccer, you shouldn’t miss out on FIFA Rivals codes and the opportunity to play with your favorite teams on the go! This simulator game is quite fast-paced, so you’ll be able to jump right into the experience and launch into action. The only downside right now is that there are no active codes for FIFA Rivals at the moment, but that might change soon!

All FIFA Rivals Codes List

Active FIFA Rivals Codes

  • There are currently no active FIFA Rivals codes.

Expired FIFA Rivals Codes

  • There are currently no expired FIFA Rivals codes.

How to Redeem FIFA Rivals Codes

Follow these steps to redeem codes in FIFA Rivals:

Redeeming codes in FIFA Rivals
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch FIFA Rivals on your device.
  2. Go to the Store.
  3. Tap on Redeem a Code.
  4. Enter your code in the text box.
  5. Hit OK to redeem the reward.

For more free rewards in other games, check out our Codes section!

