Promo image for Egoist Curiosity.
Image via HardZone Studios
Codes

Egoist Curiosity Codes (January 2026)

Your journey to becoming the world's greatest striker starts here, with Egoist Curiosity codes.
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Jan 27, 2026 04:30 am

Updated: January 27, 2026

We added the latest codes!

Think you’ve got the vision to devour the field? Welcome to Egoist Curiosity, the ultimate Blue Lock inspired experience where only the most ambitious strikers survive! Lace up your boots, unlock powerful styles with codes, and prove that you aren’t just another player on the pitch.

All Egoist Curiosity Codes List

Active Egoist Curiosity Codes

  • RELEASE: 2,000 Credits
  • EarlyAccess: 2,000 Credits
  • NerfNico: 1,000 Credits
  • DATARESET: 5,000 Credits
  • DATAFIXED: 500 Credits
  • SubToddy: 250 Credits

Expired Egoist Curiosity Codes

  • There are no expired Egoist Curiosity codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Egoist Curiosity

Check out the steps below on how to redeem Egoist Curiosity codes:

How to redeem Egoist Curiosity codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the HardZone Studios Roblox group.
  2. Launch Egoist Curiosity in Roblox.
  3. Press the Settings button.
  4. Enter a code into the ‘Code Here textbox.
  5. Hit Redeem to get goodies.

Need the breakdown on every style, move, and mechanic? The Egoist Curiosity Trello is the official database for everything in-game. From deep dives into character archetypes like Isagi and Kaiser to detailed explanations of ‘Flow’ and ‘Off-the-Ball’ movement, this is where you go to study the game and sharpen your ego.

After you’ve cashed in your Egoist Curiosity codes to awaken your flow, head over to our Roblox codes hub to keep the winning streak alive in all your other favorite games!

