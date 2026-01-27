Egoist Curiosity Codes (January 2026)

Your journey to becoming the world's greatest striker starts here, with Egoist Curiosity codes.

Think you’ve got the vision to devour the field? Welcome to Egoist Curiosity, the ultimate Blue Lock inspired experience where only the most ambitious strikers survive! Lace up your boots, unlock powerful styles with codes, and prove that you aren’t just another player on the pitch.

All Egoist Curiosity Codes List

Active Egoist Curiosity Codes

RELEASE: 2,000 Credits

2,000 Credits EarlyAccess: 2,000 Credits

2,000 Credits NerfNico: 1,000 Credits

1,000 Credits DATARESET: 5,000 Credits

5,000 Credits DATAFIXED: 500 Credits

500 Credits SubToddy: 250 Credits

Expired Egoist Curiosity Codes

There are no expired Egoist Curiosity codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Egoist Curiosity

Check out the steps below on how to redeem Egoist Curiosity codes:

Join the HardZone Studios Roblox group. Launch Egoist Curiosity in Roblox. Press the Settings button. Enter a code into the ‘Code Here‘ textbox. Hit Redeem to get goodies.

Egoist Curiosity Trello Link

Need the breakdown on every style, move, and mechanic? The Egoist Curiosity Trello is the official database for everything in-game. From deep dives into character archetypes like Isagi and Kaiser to detailed explanations of ‘Flow’ and ‘Off-the-Ball’ movement, this is where you go to study the game and sharpen your ego.

