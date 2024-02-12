Eggy Party Codes (February 2024)

After some Eggy Party codes? The hit mobile party game from NetEase is finally making its way to iOS devices soon, so Apple gamers can dive into the fun. With obstacle courses and huge co-op lobbies, there’s nothing better than a freebie or two to get you going.

Recommended Videos

All Eggy Party Codes

Eggy Party Codes (Working)

0DGGIJIU2DJ

Eggy Party Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Eggy Party

Image Source: NetEase

Since Eggy Party has yet to arrive on iOS devices like iPhones and iPads, we haven’t been able to test the redemption process for ourselves. As such, the instructions below are our guess, based on how games like this tend to go:

Download Eggy Party from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Create an account and play through until you’ve cleared the tutorial.

Head to the Settings menu, and find a Redeem Code option.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check your in-game mail to see what you’ve earned!

How to Get More Eggy Party Codes

The best place to check for more codes is by checking the official game’s website. There’s a full Announcements section on the site where the devs share patch notes and upcoming features. If you lock in there, you won’t miss a code.

On the social media side of things, there are plenty of places to check for new coupons. There’s an X page, Facebook page, and Instagram page. You can also check the game’s Discord server and YouTube channel, just in case platform-specific codes arrive there.

Why Are My Eggy Party Codes Not Working?

If you’re attempting to redeem a code but find it isn’t working, the coupon in question has likely expired. A bunch of codes released while the game was exclusive to Android devices, which you can find floating across the internet. Since we’ve been unable to test them, however, we’ve omitted them from this list.

The other thing to check is that you’re pasting in the code properly. Most mobile games are very specific with the formatting of codes. Check out for capitalization, numbers, and any spacing in each code.

What is Eggy Party?

Like a mobile version of Fall Guys, Eggy Party is a handheld game where you lobby up with friends and compete in intense obstacle courses. Your battle is to be the last egg standing, with plenty of prizes on offer if you’re successful.

That’s all for this guide! For some freebies on the Roblox platform, check out Play for UGC codes, Cart Ride Tycoon codes, and Project Baki 3 codes.