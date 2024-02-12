Roblox Cart Ride Tycoon Codes (February 2024)

After the latest Roblox Cart Ride Tycoon codes? If so, we’re here to help. This remade version of the beloved Cart Ride Tycoon 2 comes with plenty of coupons, but it’s not always clear how to use them. In this guide, we’ll give you all the redemption advice you need.

Roblox Cart Ride Tycoon Codes

Cart Ride Tycoon Codes (Active)

RELEASE : 50 Cart Coins (NEW)

: 50 Cart Coins UPDATEDAY

enchanted

sorry4shutdowns: 15 minutes of x2 cash

Cart Ride Tycoon Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Cart Ride Tycoon

At the time of writing, there is no clear code redemption mechanic in Cart Ride Tycoon. As such, you can’t redeem the above codes, despite them being released officially by the devs.

The instructions below are our estimation of how it should work, and hopefully will do in the near future.

Load into Cart Ride Tycoon via the Roblox game page.

Tap the Settings cog icon on the main HUD (which doesn’t appear right now).

Scroll down to Codes and tap it.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory for some freebies!

How to Get More Roblox Cart Ride Tycoon Codes

The best place to check for any new coupons is the official game Discord server. While you come across a Discord server for the devs on the Roblox game page, there’s a separate one specific to Cart Ride Tycoon as well. You don’t need to worry about verifying with Bloxlink or anything – just get in there and check the ‘announcements’ and ‘update-log’ channels for codes.

Of course, if you don’t use Discord you can always bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll update our guide as soon as we spot new codes, and when the redemption process goes live again.

Why Are My Roblox Cart Ride Tycoon Codes Not Working?

As mentioned above, your codes probably aren’t working due to the missing redemption mechanic in the game. It seems to have existed before due to references to codes in previous game update logs, so it’s no doubt something that has broken in recent updates. For that reason, we anticipate it’ll be fixed soon and you can get back to using coupons.

The only alternative is that you may not be typing the code in exactly as seen in our guide. Roblox codes are case sensitive and formatting is important, so it may be easier to directly copy and paste in a code.

What is Roblox Cart Ride Tycoon?

Cart Ride Tycoon is a classic Roblox tycoon game. You start off with just a few dollars to your name, purchasing a mine that passively produces cash. You then spend it on increasingly better equipment, delving into mines in the background to snag extra resources as you progress.

That’s all for this guide! For more codes, check out Play for UGC codes, Project Baki 3 codes, and WWE 2K23 codes.