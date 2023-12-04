Roblox WWE 2K23 Codes (December 2023)

If you’re after Roblox WWE 2K23 codes, we’re here to help. This experience from Vision Entertainment has just landed on the user-generated platform, giving players the chance to duke it out as iconic wrestlers. Fortunately, we’ve also seen a good few codes land for players to snap up.

All Available Codes in Roblox WWE 2K23

15KLIKES : V$50 (NEW)

: V$50 SORRY4SHUTDOWN: V$100

Every Expired Code in Roblox WWE 2K23

Since the game is so new, only launching in the first week of December 2023, there aren’t any expired Roblox WWE 2K23 codes yet.

Of course, this won’t last forever. As soon as existing codes stop working, we’ll list them here so you know not to waste your time.

How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite.

Redeeming these WWE 2K23 codes on Roblox is a very straightforward process. It works perfectly on PC and mobile, after a recent patch fixed some redemption errors. Here’s what to do:

Load into Roblox WWE 2K23.

Select ‘Play’, instead any of the other options on the main menu.

Look for the Codes button to the right of the screen and tap it.

Paste in a code from our list and press Redeem.

If the code still works, you’ll get a small pop-up saying what you’ve unlocked!

Are There Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Roblox WWE 2K23?

As a very new game, we expect lots more Roblox WWE 2K23 codes to arrive in the near future. After all, it’s a great way to entice newcomers while also giving hardcore players extra currency to spend. You’ll definitely want to keep an eye on the game’s Roblox page description firstly. The most recent active code is always listed here.

Alongside that, check out the game’s X page, YouTube channel, and Discord server. The latter has an ‘announcements’ channel where new codes are posted by the devs following patches or downtime.

Those are all the codes we have for this game! For more freebies, bag some Pet Trading Card Simulator codes, Eternal Nen codes, and Roblox Ohio codes.