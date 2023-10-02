Demon Slayer Burning Ashes Codes (October 2023)

Don't let demons get the better of you; use these codes to level the playing field.

What would Roblox be without another Demon Slayer-inspired game like Demon Slayer Burning Ashes? Not as exciting, that’s for sure. This one in particular can be rather brutal at times, given how quickly you can be killed within the first few minutes of playing (like myself). So, give yourself a fighting chance with these Demon Slayer Burning Ashes codes!

All Working Demon Slayer Burning Ashes Codes

Before you use these Demon Slayer Burning Ashes freebies, it’s best to find a place that’s quiet. Considering the fact you can be killed shortly after you log in is a bit frustrating. When you’re ready, you can redeem the following codes:

!h2023 : Redeem this code for a free Halloween Haori

: Redeem this code for a free Halloween Haori !doubleexp: Use this code for a Double XP boost (which is good for 100 XP gains)

All Expired Demon Slayer Burning Ashes Codes

No codes in Roblox last forever, and when they’ve expired they get moved here. As of Oct. 2, 2023, you can’t redeem these goodies in Demon Slayer Burning Ashes:

No codes have expired just yet!

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Instead of utilizing a dedicated redemption menu, Demon Slayer Burning Ashes goes the old fashioned route of typing it into the chat box.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

After you’ve launched Roblox and hopped into the game, open the chat box in the top-left corner. In the text box, type a working code from our list, exactly how it’s spelled—exclamation point and all, then hit Enter.

With that out of the way, we can close the book on the latest Demon Slayer Burning Ashes codes.