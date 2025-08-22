Forgot password
Deep Blue promo art
Image via RandomAhhStudios
Deep Blue Codes (August 2025) [ALPHA]

May the Deep Blue codes carry your sails.
Published: Aug 22, 2025 07:21 am

Updated: August 22, 2025

We added new codes!

The sea is brimming with secrets, and it’s up to your expedition to uncover them all. Dive under the waves and discover the wonders of the ocean—but don’t forget to reach your daily quota, too! If you ever find yourself low on Credits, Deep Blue codes are here to help.

All Deep Blue Codes List

Working Deep Blue Codes 

  • BADBUGGYGAME: 10 Credits
  • SECRET: 15 Credits
  • ALPHA: 15 Credits
  • BALANCE: 15 Credits
  • MONEY: 20 Credits
  • TIRING: 20 Credits

Expired Deep Blue Codes 

  • REWORK
  • TENTHOUSAND
  • STRUCTURES
  • EARLY

How to Redeem Codes in Deep Blue

Follow the steps below to redeem Deep Blue codes:

How to redeem Deep Blue codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Deep Blue on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen while in the lobby.
  3. Paste a code into the Insert Your Code Here text box.
  4. Click Enter to claim your rewards.

