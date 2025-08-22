Deep Blue Codes (August 2025) [ALPHA]

Updated: August 22, 2025 We added new codes!

The sea is brimming with secrets, and it’s up to your expedition to uncover them all. Dive under the waves and discover the wonders of the ocean—but don’t forget to reach your daily quota, too! If you ever find yourself low on Credits, Deep Blue codes are here to help.

All Deep Blue Codes List

Working Deep Blue Codes

BADBUGGYGAME : 10 Credits

: 10 Credits SECRET : 15 Credits

: 15 Credits ALPHA : 15 Credits

: 15 Credits BALANCE : 15 Credits

: 15 Credits MONEY : 20 Credits

: 20 Credits TIRING: 20 Credits

Expired Deep Blue Codes

REWORK

TENTHOUSAND

STRUCTURES

EARLY

How to Redeem Codes in Deep Blue

Follow the steps below to redeem Deep Blue codes:

Launch Deep Blue on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen while in the lobby. Paste a code into the Insert Your Code Here text box. Click Enter to claim your rewards.

