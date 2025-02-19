Forgot password
Chaos Theory Codes (February 2025) [THERI + AMARGA!]

Life, uh, finds a way.
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Feb 19, 2025 04:09 am

Updated: February 19, 2025

Added the latest code!

As a child, my greatest wish was for dinosaurs to come back to life and live among us. After watching Jurassic Park, I’m thankful I didn’t run into any genies. Side with the dinosaurs or stand alongside humans, and help your teammates prevail with the help of Chaos Theory codes!

All Chaos Theory Codes List

Chaos Theory Codes (Working)

  • FREENGNGON: Free rewards

Chaos Theory Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Chaos Theory codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Chaos Theory

There’s only one and only way to redeem Chaos Theory codes, and we’ll go through it together:

  • Chaos Theory menu and Play button
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Chaos Theory code redemption
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Chaos Theory in Roblox.
  2. Choose your team and press the Play button (1).
  3. Press the Codes button (2) in the bottom-right corner.
  4. Type in your code into the text field (3).
  5. Press the Submit button (4) to redeem your code.

Many more codes for fantastic games await you in our dedicated Roblox Codes section. Claim them quickly before they expire!

