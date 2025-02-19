Chaos Theory Codes (February 2025) [THERI + AMARGA!]

Updated: February 19, 2025 Added the latest code!

As a child, my greatest wish was for dinosaurs to come back to life and live among us. After watching Jurassic Park, I’m thankful I didn’t run into any genies. Side with the dinosaurs or stand alongside humans, and help your teammates prevail with the help of Chaos Theory codes!

All Chaos Theory Codes List

Chaos Theory Codes (Working)

FREENGNGON: Free rewards

Chaos Theory Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Chaos Theory codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Chaos Theory

There’s only one and only way to redeem Chaos Theory codes, and we’ll go through it together:

Launch Chaos Theory in Roblox. Choose your team and press the Play button (1). Press the Codes button (2) in the bottom-right corner. Type in your code into the text field (3). Press the Submit button (4) to redeem your code.

